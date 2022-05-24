(PRNewsfoto/Myeloid Therapeutics)

(PRNewsfoto/Myeloid Therapeutics)

 By Myeloid Therapeutics, Wells Fargo Private Biotech Symposium, Jefferies Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Myeloid Therapeutics, Inc. ("Myeloid"), a clinical stage mRNA-immunotherapy company developing novel therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that it will participate in the following investor conferences during June 2022:

  • Wells Fargo Private Biotech Symposium, taking place virtually on June 1, 2022
  • Jefferies Healthcare Conference, taking place in New York, NY, June 8-10th, 2022. Daniel Getts, Ph.D., CEO of Myeloid, will present a company overview on Friday, June 10th, at 12:15 pm ET

About Myeloid Therapeutics

Myeloid Therapeutics is a clinical stage mRNA-immunotherapy company developing novel therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Integrating the fields of RNA, immunology and medicine, the Company's proprietary platform provides clinical solutions by matching therapeutic modalities to disease conditions, including use of autologous cell therapies, in vivo cell programming using mRNA, RNA-based gene-editing using RetroT™ and multi-targeted biologics. For more information, visit https://www.myeloidtx.com/.

Investor and Media Contact

Amy Conrad

Juniper Point

Amy@juniper-point.com

858-914-1962

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/myeloid-therapeutics-to-participate-at-investor-conferences-in-june-2022-301554354.html

SOURCE Myeloid Therapeutics

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.