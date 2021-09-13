NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading craniofacial organization, myFace, will host its 9th Annual Races for Faces Virtual Kickoff Celebration at 10am ET on Sunday, September 19th, 2021. While Races for Faces has traditionally been an in-person 5k walk, the event went virtual in 2020 to keep its community safe. Due to the ongoing pandemic, myFace once again invites everyone to join this year's event from the comfort and safety of their own homes to celebrate differences, promote acceptance, raise funds, and bring awareness to the craniofacial community.
Races for Faces, one of myFace's most important fundraising and outreach events of the year, will raise critical funds to provide craniofacial patients and families access to holistic comprehensive care and support they need and deserve. In 2020, more than 380 participants and 60 teams came together to raise $230,000 for the craniofacial community. This year, with your help, we hope to top last year's best.
With WABC7NY Eyewitness News Meteorologist Jeff Smith to host, participants like Nascar Driver Joe Graf Jr., and featured performances by Melissa McGoff and myFace Stars (youth involved in myFace programs), the 9th Annual Races for Faces will be a very exciting and moving program.
"I'm in awe of all that myFace does to support those with craniofacial differences, and I'm such a fan of their larger message of compassion," said Jeff Smith. "This will be my 4th time hosting this event. I encourage everyone to show your support by tuning into the broadcast and/or by making a donation if you are able. Races for Faces is a fantastic, fun way to get to know the myFace community!"
Almost every hour in this country a child is born with a craniofacial difference. Every year 100,000 individuals are disfigured through accident or disease. September 1, 2021 marked 70 years of myFace working to support anyone with a facial difference by providing access to resources and the tools they need to thrive. Coming just a few weeks after myFace's 70th birthday, this year's Races for Faces is a special one. myFace Executive Director Stephanie Paul shares, "The entire myFace staff is particularly excited for this year's Races for Faces and motivated to ensure this year's event is the best one yet. With our eyes towards the next 70 years, we are so grateful to each and every member of the myFace community for coming together to help give individuals and families the gift of confidence and hope for a brighter tomorrow while enabling them to lead full and productive lives."
NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Joe Graf Jr. shares, "I have partnered with myFace to help raise funds and awareness for the fantastic work they do. If you're not familiar with how they change lives, you should be. The children they help are truly heroic. Personally, I am racing for my incredible sister who has triumphed through her own facial differences. I challenge the NASCAR community to join me." Graf is spearheading Team Graf for the second year in a row to help ensure that myFace can continue providing comprehensive care and support to craniofacial patients like his sister. Graf adds, "Even though supporting this worthwhile mission is its own reward, if you show your support for Team Graf by donating today, you will receive a limited edition, custom myFace-themed Hero Card!"
myFace's mission of changing faces and transforming lives would not be possible without support from the community, like this year's Races for Faces corporate sponsors: KLS Martin Group, Fogarty Finger Architecture, and Real Food Blends.
KLS Martin, a Presenting Sponsor, has been a supporter of myFace for the past 15 years, including sponsoring Races for Faces two years in a row. As one of the leading global suppliers of medical technology solutions, they have helped to provide better surgical outcomes for patients with craniofacial conditions.
Fogarty Finger Architecture, a Presenting Sponsor, is one of New York City's premier architecture and interiors firms. They have been supporting myFace for over 16 years, including sponsoring Races for Faces three years in a row.
Real Food Blends, a Family Sponsor, provides real meals for people with feeding tubes giving them access to creative, wholesome, and nutritious meals. Real Food Blends has sponsored Races for Faces three years in a row.
To learn more about how you can support Races for Faces and myFace, visit http://www.racesforfaces.org to register or make a donation today.
About myFace
For 70 years, myFace has advocated for individuals and families to ensure them access to comprehensive craniofacial care and support. By providing important services, such as emotional support groups, educational webinars, and online resources, myFace helps individuals achieve their potential to live their best life possible. For more information about myFace, please visit http://www.myFace.org. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
