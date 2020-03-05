DENVER, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MYKU Biosciences LLC ("MYKU Biosciences" or the "Company") is proud to announce it is now a certified USDA Organic Manufacturer. It is one of the first private label co-packers of full and broad spectrum hemp oil products in Colorado to achieve this certification, accredited by Quality Assurance International (QAI).
MYKU Biosciences is committed to quality, consistency, transparency, and traceability. The Company is known for its innovative R&D, high-volume capacity, and ability to manufacture and co-pack full and broad spectrum hemp oil topicals and dietary supplements. The product offerings consist of lotions, salves, balms, serums, and roll-ons, as well as tinctures, tablets, and capsules.
"The USDA Organic Seal is a well respected identifier for authentic, high quality organic products by consumers, and can provide them with more confidence in the hemp derived CBD / hemp oil dietary supplements and topical products they buy. This is a big step in the right direction for the hemp industry and the brands we work with. It verifies the importance and traceability of organic hemp farming and manufacturing, as well as using other certified organic natural ingredients in finished products," said Tim Drennan, CSO.
Colorado is known for developing some of the best hemp quality standards in the country, through the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) which regulates farmers and manufacturers.
This certification follows MYKU Biosciences becoming accredited by ASI Auditors for HACCP Based Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP).
"MYKU Biosciences is pioneering the hemp derived CBD contract manufacturing market by setting high quality standards as a Company through securing certifications, increasing manufacturing capacity, and delivering a unique opportunity for brands to consolidate their supply chains, prepare for large volume retail opportunities, and excel in this market with an innovative, collaborative and agile manufacturing partner," said Alex Sourry, VP Sales.
About MYKU Biosciences LLC
MYKU Biosciences is privately held, and one of the largest, fastest growing, high volume private label co-packers for full and broad spectrum hemp oil products. Their state of the art, FDA registered facility is located in Denver, Colorado and are a Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE) Approved Food Manufacturer. They are also certified in HACCP Based Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) for Food Processing and Dietary Supplements in addition to USDA Organic certification as a process handler. They offer custom R&D on formulation and recipe development inclusive of process validation and scalability of batch sizing. The Company's full bundle of services also includes ingredient and packaging sourcing, third party lab testing, product mixing, filling, label application, tamper evident sealing, exit packaging assembly, warehousing, and B2B fulfillment.
