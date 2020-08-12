HERTFORDSHIRE, England, PITTSBURGH and NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ: MYL) and Sesame Workshop, the non-profit educational organization behind Sesame Street, today announced a new effort to help children and families cope with the ongoing transitions and uncertainty stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Through a U.S.$1 million donation from Mylan, Sesame Workshop will create a series of educational resources and engaging videos to meet the pressing socio-emotional needs that families across generations and around the world are experiencing.
The new resources, which will be available in multiple languages as part of Sesame Workshop's Caring for Each Other initiative, will help families navigate difficult topics and address the emotions many children and caregivers are experiencing, such as anxiety, frustration, sadness, and grief. Designed to help families build resilience, establish comforting routines, and foster a sense of hope and optimism, the resources will also celebrate frontline workers like healthcare providers and medical supply chain workers and their families, who are facing unique pandemic-related challenges. In addition to financial support, Mylan will share the resources with its 35,000 employees around the world so that they and their families also can benefit from this initiative. The effort forms part of Mylan's continued commitment to ensure access to medicines, services and social impact initiatives that deliver better health for a better world.
Mylan CEO Heather Bresch said: "While Mylan and many other members of the global healthcare community have been busy responding to the physical need for care and access to medicine amid the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, the social and emotional toll of these unprecedented times has also continued to grow. Around the world, children and their caregivers may be experiencing a sense of loss, isolation, or uncertainty, and aligning our efforts with Sesame Workshop – an organization known the world over for its award-winning children's programming – to support families during this time of need provides a wonderful opportunity to help."
Mylan Executive Chairman Robert J. Coury added: "For nearly 60 years, Mylan has been committed to the cause of providing access – both to the medicine we manufacture and also to resources and support through our community outreach efforts. We're proud to ensure that legacy continues through today's announcement with Sesame Workshop and look forward to continue supporting long-term recovery efforts around the world."
Sesame Workshop's President of Social Impact and Philanthropy Sherrie Westin commented: "At Sesame Workshop, we know how important it is to establish a foundation for overcoming challenges and building resilience from a young age. With the tremendous uncertainty that children and families are facing the world over because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we're grateful for Mylan's support as we equip families with the tools they need to overcome the challenges of today and thrive into the future."
The new resources will be released on a rolling basis starting this fall around the world, including the U.S. and markets in Latin America and Europe, as well as India, South Africa and more. The digital content will be distributed through a wide range of channels, including platforms like YouTube, WhatsApp, and social media, as well as through on-the-ground community providers and partners to ensure even those in difficult to access areas are able to benefit from the free materials.
Today's announcement is part of Sesame Workshop's Caring for Each Other initiative, which was created in response to the uncertainty facing young children and families during the COVID-19 pandemic and has reached families in over 90 countries and nearly 40 languages. SesameStreet.org/caring is regularly updated to meet the needs of families as the situation evolves, with free resources designed to help parents provide comfort and manage anxiety, as well as help with creating routines, fostering playful learning at home, and staying physically and mentally healthy.
About Mylan
Mylan is a global pharmaceutical company committed to setting new standards in healthcare. Working together around the world to provide 7 billion people access to high quality medicine, we innovate to satisfy unmet needs; make reliability and service excellence a habit; do what's right, not what's easy; and impact the future through passionate global leadership. We offer a portfolio of more than 7,500 marketed products around the world, including antiretroviral therapies on which approximately 40% of people being treated for HIV/AIDS globally depend. We market our products in more than 165 countries and territories. We are one of the world's largest producers of active pharmaceutical ingredients. Every member of our approximately 35,000-strong workforce is dedicated to creating better health for a better world, one person at a time. Learn more at Mylan.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.mylan.com/investors.
Mylan is committed to continue doing its part in support of public health needs as the situation around COVID-19 evolves. In addition to helping children and families through the new donation to Sesame Workshop, Mylan's priorities remain protecting the health and safety of its workforce, continuing to produce critically needed medicines, deploying its resources and expertise in the fight against COVID-19 through potential prevention and treatment efforts, and supporting the communities in which the company operates. Additional Mylan efforts aimed at enhancing child and youth welfare include the company's ongoing STEM-CARE program through West Virginia University, in which students are encouraged to be curious, active, resilient and engaged as they explore careers in science, technology, engineering and math, and Mylan CEO Heather Bresch's #FiguringItOut™ platform aimed at inspiring youth to think outside the box when it comes to achieving their full potential.
About Sesame Workshop
Sesame Workshop is the nonprofit educational organization behind Sesame Street, the pioneering television show that has been reaching and teaching children since 1969. Today, Sesame Workshop is an innovative force for change, with a mission to help kids everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder. We're present in more than 150 countries, serving vulnerable children through a wide range of media, formal education, and philanthropically funded social impact programs, each grounded in rigorous research and tailored to the needs and cultures of the communities we serve. For more information, please visit www.sesameworkshop.org.
Mylan Forward-Looking Statement
This communication includes statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with regard to Mylan's actions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Because forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to the potential widespread and highly uncertain impact of public health outbreaks, epidemics and pandemics, such as the COVID-19 pandemic; any changes in, interruptions to, or difficulties with Mylan's or its partners' ability to develop, manufacture, and commercialize products; the effect of any changes in Mylan's or its partners' customer and supplier relationships and customer purchasing patterns; other changes in third-party relationships; the impact of competition; changes in the economic and financial conditions of the businesses of Mylan or its partners; the scope, timing, and outcome of any ongoing legal proceedings and the impact of any such proceedings on Mylan's or its partners' business; any regulatory, legal, or other impediments to Mylan's or its partners' ability to bring products to market; actions and decisions of healthcare and pharmaceutical regulators, and changes in healthcare and pharmaceutical laws and regulations, in the United States and abroad; Mylan's and its partners' ability to protect intellectual property and preserve intellectual property rights; risks associated with international operations; other uncertainties and matters beyond the control of management; and the other risks detailed in Mylan's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mylan undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this communication.