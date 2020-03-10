HERTFORDSHIRE, England and PITTSBURGH, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ: MYL) today announced that the U.S. District Court of New Jersey found the device patent claims (U.S. Patent No. 9,526,844) asserted by Sanofi against Mylan's insulin glargine product not infringed and invalid for lack of written description. Separately, as previously announced, Sanofi's formulation patents (U.S. Patent No. 7,476,652 and U.S. Patent No. 7,713,930) were previously affirmed to be invalid by the Federal Circuit. The '844 and '652 patents were the only patents being asserted by Sanofi against Mylan's insulin glargine product.
Mylan CEO Heather Bresch commented, "Today's decision by the District Court represents a significant milestone for patient access and Mylan's effort to bring a more affordable insulin glargine to those living with diabetes in the U.S. As the cost of diabetes medications continues to rise, we now are one step closer to being able to meet unmet patient needs through the launch of our Semglee® insulin glargine, pending final approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration."
Mylan President Rajiv Malik added, "We are encouraged by today's legal win on Mylan's insulin glargine and remain very confident in the strong science behind the product itself. We believe that this scientific excellence will also be central to our work to bring an interchangeable product option. We look forward to serving patients in the U.S. with the same Semglee® that so many others have come to rely on around the world and adding to our existing offering of oral solid dose medications for those living with diabetes."
Malik continued, "Today's outcome illustrates and further adds to our ability to leverage both our own internal scientific capabilities as well as those of our partners to bring complex, higher value chain products to market, delivering innovation to patients and creating a foundation that will fuel our future growth."
Lantus is a long-acting insulin used to treat adults with type 2 diabetes and adults and pediatric patients with type 1 diabetes for the control of high blood sugar. Mylan's 505(b)(2) New Drug Application (NDA) is under active review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The product, co-developed with Biocon, has received regulatory approval in more than 45 countries around the world. Biocon continues to be confident in its ability to achieve facility clearance.
Sanofi sells the product in vials (Lantus) and as a disposable injection pen (Lantus SoloSTAR®). Sanofi's total IQVIA sales for the 12 months ending Jan. 31, 2020, were approximately $1.73 billion for Lantus 100 Units/mL and approximately $4.24 billion for Lantus SoloSTAR.
Mylan is a global pharmaceutical company committed to setting new standards in healthcare. Working together around the world to provide 7 billion people access to high quality medicine, we innovate to satisfy unmet needs; make reliability and service excellence a habit; do what's right, not what's easy; and impact the future through passionate global leadership. We offer a growing portfolio of more than 7,500 marketed products around the world, including antiretroviral therapies on which approximately 40% of people being treated for HIV/AIDS globally depend. We market our products in more than 165 countries and territories. We are one of the world's largest producers of active pharmaceutical ingredients. Every member of our more than 35,000-strong workforce is dedicated to creating better health for a better world, one person at a time. Learn more at Mylan.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at investor.mylan.com.
