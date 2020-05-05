BRIDGEWATER, N.J., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MyMyopia™ is a disease awareness effort that shares important information with parents and eye care professionals on the growing childhood myopia epidemic. It seeks to improve lifelong ocular health through education and has released an important new myopia infographic.
In these times of increased online education and entertainment, protecting children's vision is more important than ever. Parents may not be fully aware that myopia, or nearsightedness, is a condition that can lead to other serious eye diseases. These result from an abnormal elongation of the eyeball during a child's eye development and can lead to blurring of objects viewed at a distance. This new infographic equips parents with an efficient and effective overview of the disease and next steps for protecting their child's sight.
Pediatric eye health is often overlooked by parents as a recent survey by the Global Myopia Awareness Coalition (GMAC) found.1 Yet, myopia, which can cause vision impairment and even blindness, has doubled in children in the United States over the past 30 years2 and has been deemed as a global epidemic by the World Health Organization.3 Today, one in four parents has a child with myopia.4
The simple, yet comprehensive, infographic builds a foundational understanding of myopia, demonstrates the worrisome trend of increasing myopia prevalence in the U.S. and around the world, explains why children have the disease and how they are diagnosed, and details its long-term complications, treatment options, and where to get more information. This tool reveals factors that potentially contribute to the progression of myopia—such as less time outdoors and increased screen time—and highlights treatment options for myopia management that are available today and acknowledges pharmacologic interventions that are in development. It encourages parents to take the next step towards scheduling an exam with an eye care professional.
"Myopia is a highly prevalent and silent disease occurring during a child's eye development that can lead to a lifetime of poor vision. The Brien Holden Vision Institute estimates that half the world's population could have myopia by 2050 and that 1 billion could develop high myopia, placing them at the greatest risk for the most devastating consequences related to this disease (glaucoma, cataracts, myopic maculopathy and retinal detachment)," said Raul A. Trillo, MD, MBA, chief commercial officer at Nevakar. "The time to act is now."
