WASHINGTON, N.C., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MyOrthodontist is pleased to announce the opening of its newest, state-of-art orthodontic care office in Washington, North Carolina. The new office will open in February 2022 at 1401 Bridge Street (the former practice of Dr. Kenneth P. Manning, Sr., now permanently closed).
Residents of Washington and the surrounding area will have access to modern, affordable orthodontic treatment that includes metal and ceramic braces, clear aligner orthodontics, 3-D imaging, and virtual, remote orthodontic treatment.
"We are happy to fill a need in the Little Washington area and look forward to serving the community. Despite rumors to the contrary, we have not purchased Dr. Kenneth Manning's practice or his patients. However, we are in the process of getting his previous Washington office space prepared for our Grand Opening at the beginning of February," said MyOrthodontist founder and president, Dr. Larry J. Moray.
Dr. Clark Cash will be the primary orthodontist at the Washington location. He's been practicing orthodontics since 1992 and has a master's degree and a doctorate in dentistry from the University of Kentucky, Lexington, KY. He also earned his Master's in Orthodontics from the same university in 1992. Dr. Clark ran a mission clinic for 18 years performing general dentistry and is passionate about helping the local community.
For patients outside the Washington area, MyOrthodontist offers treatment in 12 other locations in North Carolina, including Burgaw, Cary, Chapel Hill, Concord, Durham, Greensboro, Mount Airy, Raleigh, Roanoke Rapids, Rocky Mount, Sanford, and Wake Forest.
For inquiries, please contact info.washington@myrortodontistus.com
