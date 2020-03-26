MCKINNEY, Texas, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MyTelemedicine announced the release of its Rapid Response Virtual Care Platform. This rollout brings expanded capabilities to their already robust telehealth platform, giving doctors, group practices, and hospital systems the ability to consult virtually with their patients. MyTelemedicine's virtual care platform can assist healthcare providers better meet increased demand to manage and treat patients while avoiding the spread of COVID-19.
MyTelemedicine's virtual care platform can accommodate anything from an individual provider to a large hospital system with teams of physicians, nurses and other care coordinators. Its self-provisioning technology allows for rapid deployment of a white-labeled, HIPAA- and HITECH-compliant virtual solution in minutes. In addition, its advanced API technology allows healthcare technology companies to seamlessly integrate a telehealth solution, providing their clients a customized experience.
"President Trump and the CDC both have emphasized the benefits of telehealth during this global crisis. This initiative will allow healthcare providers, clinics and hospitals to immediately increase their capacity while avoiding unnecessary exposure to contagious viruses by offering virtual consultations," says Rey Colon, Founder and CEO of MyTelemedicine.
Currently the MyTelemedicine virtual care platform services over 1.5 million members nationwide with 24/7 access to U.S.-licensed doctors and has completed over one hundred thousand(100,000) virtual consultations via phone, email, or video through its proprietary, cloud-based telehealth platform.
Last week, MyTelemedicine released a COVID-19 Self-Assessment Tool, offered through their MyTelemedicine website and mobile app Access a Doctor, to help users determine whether they may have contracted the Coronavirus. If the assessment results indicate the likelihood of COVID-19, the user can connect via telephone or video to a health care provider in the company's broad network of U.S. licensed doctors. Those users who do not show signs or symptoms of Coronavirus still have the option to initiate a video or telephonic visit.
"Telemedicine is a powerful means to fight the spread of contagious diseases," says Colon. "Doctors can consult with patients in a virtual environment, and people are able to stay safe in their homes, avoiding unnecessary exposure to Coronavirus."
About MyTelemedicine
MyTelemedicine developed a proprietary, HIPAA- and HITECH-compliant virtual care platform allows healthcare providers to consult with patients remotely. The digital healthcare technology company's advanced API technology allows third parties to integrate and offer a customized telemedicine experience to support their brand identity. Physicians can perform on-demand consultations with members anywhere via telephone and video technology. Patients get advice, recommendations and a diagnosis, which may include a prescription for common illnesses. For more information please visit www.mytelemedicine.com.
