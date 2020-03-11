VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mythics is committed and prepared to provide the continuation of our services to our customers and partners during the global response to the COVID-19 virus. With secure technology-based customer solutions, we are positioned to continue to provide our core services without interruption. The threats to an organization's continuity of operations are significant during natural disasters and a pandemic outbreak, and as part of our existing Business Continuity Plan (BCP), we will deliver our essential functions and services without interruption.
"We are considering all future scenarios and instituting plans to minimize any impact on our business and our client's businesses and organizations" stated Sector President of Mythics, Paul Seifert, "While the current situation is unprecedented, we will adapt to whatever is required to serve our customers, partners and employees."
General Highlights of our COVID-19 Pandemic Response and Preparation
Mythics has established the following mitigation strategies to ensure essential operations can continue during the spread of COVID-19.
- Mythics senior management will continually monitor official third-party communications, regarding the rate and effects of infectious disease, specific to areas of essential worker concentration globally. Communications monitored will include those from the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control (CDC), and applicable local and state agencies.
- Mythics, as a baseline for operations, enables all employees to work remotely and provides the equipment, connectivity and applicable applications, and resources to ensure long-term viability of Mythics's core business and offerings, regardless of restrictions on office accessibility.
- All Mythics staff have access to laptops and have been instructed to take their laptops home daily in case of an office shutdown. All employees have access to secure VPN and remote collaboration tools to ensure work will continue if a mandatory work from home policy is imposed.
- Communications from our Human Resources and Business Continuity Team ensures all staff is made aware of restrictions on face-face meetings, non-essential business travel, as well as restrictions on returning to work after having been out on sick leave.
- Mythics works closely with all subcontractors to provide a coordinated pandemic response. Mythics management communicates daily with each provider to ensure awareness and response surrounding any changes in the situation.
Available Remote, Managed and Emergency Services for Our Customers and Partners
With national travel restrictions and unique service situations across all the markets Mythics serves, including public sector, commercial, higher education, utilities, and healthcare, Mythics is offering emergency assessments to any Mythics customer or partner to help provide gap or emergency coverage via the Mythics Customer Care, Managed Services and On-Demand Team. Areas of expertise and support include:
- IT Management Services
- Database
- Engineered Systems
- Oracle Cloud Infrastructure
- Oracle Cloud Applications
- Oracle Fusion Middleware
For more information, contact your Mythics Sales Representative or visit https://www.mythics.com/customercare to schedule a call to review your unique requirements and timeline. Mythics is committed to serving all customers and partners during this unprecedented global event, including temporary service coverage to help our customers and partners continue services and operations.
