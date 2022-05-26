The company was awarded 29 Telly Awards recognizing Mytonomy's microlearning patient education as as Best-in-Class.
BETHESDA, Md., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mytonomy, Inc., the leading enterprise SaaS solution for video-based patient engagement announced today that they have won 29 Telly Awards including 5 Gold Telly Awards for excellence in video education, helping providers engage patients more deeply in their care.
The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens, and received over 11,000 nominations. This year Mytonomy's fellow winners include industry leaders such as ViacomCBS, Warner Brothers, HBO, Microsoft, PBS Digital Studios, The Walt Disney Company, and Sony Music Entertainment.
"Now, more than ever, it is necessary to celebrate video work that reflects the top tier of our industry, such as Mytonomy," said Telly Awards Executive Director Sabrina Dridje. "This year's submissions reflect an industry that has returned to the important work of storytelling, one that has returned with a new perspective that values innovation, agility, equity, and tenacious creativity."
The Telly Awards are judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks, production companies and including Adobe, Netflix, Dow Jones, A&E Networks, Nickelodeon, ESPN Films, RYOT, and Vimeo.
Mytonomy's Telly Award victories covered four categories, including "Non-Broadcast - Health and Wellness"; "Non-Broadcast - Education & Training"; "Non-Broadcast - General Children's Audience"; and "Non-Broadcast - Corporate Image."
Among Mytonomy's achievements are five Gold Telly Awards. Gold Telly Award-winning titles include "Cochlear Implants," "Caregiver Stress," and "Diabetes Lifestyle: How to Manage Fear of Low Blood Sugar." Mytonomy also won 14 Silver Telly Awards and 10 Bronze Telly Awards.
"Every day our team focuses on helping and empowering patients to take an active role in their own care," said Mytonomy Studios Executive Producer Abigail Sharon. "These Telly Awards reflect the creative collaboration we have developed with our customers, clinical experts and patients. We are proud to be recognized as a best-in-class creative studio delivering trusted, clinically-accurate patient education using the power of storytelling."
Mytonomy was also recognized with Telly Awards for corporate marketing content highlighting the innovative Cloud for Healthcare platform, which enables patients to access evidence-based patient and caregiver content any time, anywhere on any device. Mytonomy's "Cloud for Cardiology" and "Introducing the Mytonomy TV app on the Roku® platform" both took Silver Telly awards. Mytonomy continues to play a leading role in the transition of healthcare from the hospital to home.
The Mytonomy digital health library has more than 2,400 original tv-episodes covering more than 100 health conditions. With the latest 29 Telly Awards, Mytonomy's total Telly and Digital Health Awards tally stands tall at more than 80 trophies for excellence in content since the Studio opened in 2018.
The complete list of Mytonomy's 2022 Telly Awards are as follows:
Gold: Diabetes Lifestyle: How to Manage Fear of Low Blood Sugar
Gold: Cochlear Implants
Gold: Caregiver Stress
Gold: Why Do I Need a Daily Blood Thinner
Gold: Common Conditions: Burn Injury
Silver: Patient's Journey - Vaginoplasty
Silver: Covid Hesitancy - I'm in front of People All the Time
Silver: I Didn't Want to Put my Baby at Risk
Silver: Spinach Lasagna Recipe
Silver: Mytonomy App for Roku
Silver: Cloud for Cardiology
Silver: What Is Radiation Therapy?
Silver: Multiple Sclerosis: One Family's Story
Silver: Digital Transformation with a Human Touch
Silver: What to Expect From Your Visit to the ER or Urgent Care
Silver: Stroke Recovery "Tratamiento de un ataque isquémico transitorio"
Silver: Welcome to Saint Luke's
Silver: Sports Medicine at Weiss Memorial Hospital
Silver: What to Expect From Your Visit to the ER or Urgent Care
Bronze: Shampooing a Bed Bound Person's Hair
Bronze: Covid Hesitancy - I Got Vaccinated, Family Didn't
Bronze: Common Conditions: Sexually Transmitted Infections
Bronze: Richard's Story: When I Had to Stop Driving
Bronze: Welcome to Tanglewood Center, Carilion Children's Pediatric Medicine
Bronze: Bariatric Surgery Post Op Vitamins
Bronze: Caregiver Stress
Bronze: Teenagers and Sleep
Bronze: Smoking Cessation - Patient Testimonial
Bronze: Patienthood: Why You Need to Know Your Blood Type
The full list of the 43rd Annual Telly Awards winners can be found at http://www.tellyawards.com/winners.
About Mytonomy
Mytonomy Inc., based in Bethesda, MD is a leader in enterprise cloud solutions for video-based patient engagement and education. An essential part of a healthcare systems' digital transformation strategy, Mytonomy creates efficiencies for doctors and nurses by streaming broadcast-quality microlearning video education and delivering integrated communications to patients that adapt to each patient so that they can lead healthier, happier lives.
Mytonomy's Cloud for Healthcare is fully interoperable with all major EMRs and CRM solutions, covering 100+ conditions with 2000+ episodes that can be rapidly customized to each hospital, all delivered via a single engagement platform. Moving healthcare from the exam room to the living room is made easy with Mytonomy's first TV channel on the Roku® platform.
Mytonomy was named the 13th fastest growing company in the Mid-Atlantic Region and #835 fastest growing in the country by inc. 5000. The company has won numerous recognitions for best-in-class, modern, consumer- oriented approach. To learn more about Mytonomy, please visit http://www.mytonomy.com.
About The Telly Awards
The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council—an industry body of over 200 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multiscreen industry The Telly Awards celebrates. Partners of The Telly Awards include Video Consortium, Ghetto Film School, We Are Parable, Future of Film, IFP, LAPPG, NAB, Stash, NYWIFT, Production Hub, IFP, with support from The Commercial Director's Diversity Program.
