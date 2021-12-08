BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mytonomy, an industry leader in enterprise cloud solutions is releasing Cloud for Total Joint Replacement to optimize successful outcomes for patients facing joint replacement surgery. From deciding whether to have surgery, what to expect pre, post and during the procedure, Mytonomy's Cloud for Total Joint Replacement will help patients meaningfully engage with their care instructions, resulting in more successful outcomes and fewer hospital stays.
Mytonomy's Cloud for Total Joint Replacement covers the total joint replacement journey for knee, hip, shoulder and elbow replacement, bringing all pre-configured instructions, emails, texts, video content in the form of broadcast quality TV episodes together in one place along with companion patient education handouts, checklists and FAQs. This bundled offering helps clinicians deliver trusted information to their patients, reducing the manual load at a time when nursing shortages are at an all-time high. Mytonomy's Cloud for Total Joint Replacement helps alleviate extra burden on the system enabling fiscal health for joint replacement programs while preserving quality, safety and experience.
Through Mytonomy's Cloud for Total Joint Replacement, patients can watch over 200+ short TV episodes (1-3min in length) of clinicians and physical therapists taking them through each step of the process. Patients hear from other patients, and get access to tailored digital care plans with easy-to-understand video and written instructions designed for their health conditions and level of risk, so they are better prepared to make informed decisions, manage their self-care and have a successful recovery.
"For the total joint replacement patient, having a library of trusted information at their fingertips means they are better prepared for surgery and will have a better experience overall," said Mytonomy President and Co-Founder, Vinay Bhargava.
Anjali Kataria, Mytonomy CEO and Co-Founder noted, "What's really innovative about Mytonomy's Cloud for Total Joint Replacement is combining the power of consumer streaming, enterprise content management and the capabilities of Mytonomy's novel CRM system to drive joint replacement patient engagement in new ways. Integrated surveys and intelligent nudging enables providers to derive insights about patient behavior which they can ultimately use to improve their joint replacement programs."
Total Joint Replacement (TJR) is an increasingly common surgery in the United States with approximately 1.1 million hip and knee replacements alone in 2020. With an aging population and expanding waistlines, the need for total joint replacements will only grow over time and is expected to reach almost 2 million by 2026. Mytonomy's Cloud for Total Joint Replacement is a key ingredient for a successful TJR program and positive patient outcomes.
Studies have shown that patients with pre-op education have a lower length of stay in the hospital. Optimizing the health and education of patients with TJR means:
● Improved surgical outcomes
● Increased patient satisfaction
● Decreased length of stay
● Patients recovering at home instead of returning to the hospital
"As a primary care provider, patients often come to me for guidance about when and if they should proceed with a joint replacement surgery that has been recommended by their orthopedic specialist," said Seema Kumar, MD, Mytonomy Medical Director. "Mytonomy's microlearning video education helps support shared decision making and can help reduce delays in scheduling due to patient fears and lack of high-quality and accessible information."
ABOUT MYTONOMY:
Mytonomy Inc., based in Bethesda, MD is a leader in enterprise cloud solutions for video-based patient engagement, experience, and healthcare microlearning education. We are reshaping the future of patient engagement so that patients can lead healthier, happier lives. Mytonomy's Cloud for Healthcare enables clinicians to work more efficiently, combat misinformation and enhance the quality and safety of care. Integrated with intelligent nudging to activate patients throughout their care journey, Mytonomy creates efficiencies for doctors and nurses by streaming broadcast-quality microlearning videos and delivering integrated communications to patients which adapts to each patient and delivers a tailored experience resulting in a new model of virtual care.
Mytonomy's entire Cloud for Healthcare covers 100+ series with over 2000 episodes that can be rapidly customized to each hospital, service line or provider, all delivered via a single engagement platform. Deploying Mytonomy at scale in Epic or Cerner is possible through Epic App Orchard, Redox integration for HL7 messages and can also be prescribed through Xealth. Mytonomy has multiple validated studies on the benefits and outcomes achieved across major medical conditions and procedures, and positively complements all major healthcare CRM campaigns to work more efficiently and achieve exponentially better engagement.
Mytonomy is an essential part of a healthcare organization's digital transformation efforts. The company is listed #835 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in the US and serves 20 leading healthcare organizations across the US. Mytonomy's Content Cloud and Patient Experience Cloud™ solutions were recently recognized with Gold Awards as Best in Class at the Fall 2021 Digital Health Awards and the company was a quarterfinalist in the UCSF Digital Health Award Competition. The Mytonomy Film Studio has won 60+ Digital Health and Telly Awards for modern patient education since 2018, with a Master Catalog of over 2,000 healthcare microlearning videos, in broadcast TV format making it the largest healthcare microlearning video library in the industry. To learn more about Mytonomy's Cloud for Healthcare, please visit http://www.mytonomy.com
