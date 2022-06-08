Mytonomy's Patient-Friendly Innovative Digital Platforms Were Recognized as Best-In-Class and Won Multiple Prizes
BETHESDA, Md., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mytonomy, Inc., the leading enterprise SaaS solution and pacesetter for video-based patient engagement announced today that they have won 21 awards at the Spring 2022 Digital Health Awards, including three Gold Awards in the "Web-based Digital Health: Portal-Patient Education", "Mobile Digital Health Resources: Text Messaging" and "Digital Health Media: Video" categories, and three Silver awards.
"Digital transformation in healthcare requires learning from other industries. For the last 25 years, the formula for engaging consumers online has been 'content plus platform plus communications.' Our Cloud for Healthcare is the triple-threat that brings this approach to care delivery, and it's rewarding to have both our software and our content recognized and honored by the distinguished judges of the Digital Health Awards," said Mytonomy President and Co-Founder Vinay Bhargava.
Mytonomy's patient-friendly innovative digital platforms were recognized as best-in-class and won multiple prizes. The Mytonomy Research Cloud™ won a Gold award and The Mytonomy Patient Experience Cloud® won a Silver award in the "Web-based Digital Health: Portal-Patient Education'' category, while The Mytonomy Content Cloud™ won a Bronze award for" Web-based Digital Health: Content Management System'' category. Mytonomy's Cloud for Cardiology and Cloud for Maternal Care platforms were all recognized for excellence in the field.
Mytonomy's text messaging app, Mytonomy's Mobile Workflows, was awarded a Gold Digital Health Award in the "Mobile Digital Health Resources: Text Messaging'' category. Mytonomy's mobile messaging platform engages patients on their own terms–providing educational content when they want it and on their preferred device. This Gold Award is also a recognition for the Mytonomy Cloud for Healthcare, a novel CRM that reaches and retains patients throughout their care journey.
Through the use of industry-standard integration standards and Mytonomy's API architecture, these award-winning components of Mytonomy's platform work with enterprise EHR and CRM systems to provide education content to patients. Thanks to the modular design of Mytonomy's systems, integration is made easy to create a seamless experience for providers and patients alike.
Informative, accessible and accurate content produced to broadcast-quality standards is a trademark of Mytonomy Studios. The Mytonomy content received more than a dozen Digital Health Awards accolades, including a Gold for the microlearning video "What Is Bronchoscopy?" Mytonomy's patient education and engagement content was also awarded two Silver, four Bronze and seven Merit prizes.
Based in Bethesda, MD, Mytonomy's content library of more than 2,000 titles, combined with its innovative platforms, saves clinicians time, addresses the problems of misinformation and empowers patients and caregivers to engage in the care of their health remotely. Mytonomy has won more than 100 Digital Health and Telly Awards since its Studio began producing content in 2018. Mytonomy's content is clinically validated from multiple sources, tapping the expertise of its Clinical Leadership team and National Clinical Advisory Board.
HIRC conducts the Digital Health Awards, a biannual competition to identify and recognize the world's best digital health resources, assessing criteria such as credibility, user experience and impact on overall public health interests. HIRC is a national information clearinghouse for professionals who work in consumer health fields.
The complete list of Mytonomy's Spring 2022 Digital Health Awards are as follows:
- Gold: The Mytonomy Research Cloud™
- Gold: Mytonomy's Mobile Workflows
- Gold: What Is Bronchosopy?
- Silver: Medications: Inhalers
- Silver: Video Content. Series: Hospice/Caregiver
- Silver: The Mytonomy Patient Experience Cloud®
- Bronze: The Mytonomy Content Cloud™
- Bronze: Cochlear Implants
- Bronze: Digital Transformation with a Human Touch
- Bronze: Multiple Sclerosis: One Family's Story
- Bronze: Shampooing a Bed Bound Person's Hair
- Merit: Patient's Journey — Vaginoplasty
- Merit: Welcome to Saint Luke's
- Merit: What Is Informed Consent?
- Merit: What to Expect From Your Visit to the ER or Urgent Care
- Merit: Why You Should Talk to Your Health Care Provider About Colon Cancer
- Merit: Diabetes Lifestyle: How to Manage Fear of Low Blood Sugar
- Merit: The Mytonomy Cloud for Healthcare: Your Partner in Digital Health
- Merit: Introducing Mytonomy's Cloud for Cardiology
- Merit: Lessons in healthcare transformation: How 2 CEOs plan to reshape the patient experience in 2022
- Merit: Video Content. Series: Healthy Sleep
- Merit: The Mytonomy Cloud for Maternal Care
About Mytonomy
Mytonomy Inc., based in Bethesda, MD is a leader in enterprise cloud solutions for video-based patient engagement and education. An essential part of a healthcare systems' digital transformation strategy, Mytonomy creates efficiencies for doctors and nurses by streaming broadcast-quality microlearning video education and delivering integrated communications to patients that adapt to each patient so that they can lead healthier, happier lives.
Mytonomy's Cloud for Healthcare is fully interoperable with all major EMRs and CRM solutions, covering 100 conditions with 2000+ episodes that can be rapidly customized to each hospital, all delivered via a single engagement platform. Moving healthcare from the exam room to the living room is made easy with Mytonomy's first TV channel on the Roku® platform.
Mytonomy was named the 13th fastest growing company in the Mid-Atlantic Region and #835 fastest growing in the country by inc. 5000. The company has won numerous recognitions for best-in-class, modern, consumer-oriented approach. To learn more about Mytonomy, please visit http://www.mytonomy.com.
