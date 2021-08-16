BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mytonomy, the leading enterprise Software as a Service (SaaS) solution for video-based patient engagement announced today that they have won 26 awards for excellence in video education to help providers engage patients more deeply in their care. Mytonomy took home more combined awards than any other studio producing patient education and more than any other video-based patient engagement platform in the 42nd Annual Telly Awards and 23rd Annual Digital Health Awards.
The Telly Awards recognize excellence in video and television across all screens, and received over 12,000 nominations this year from top advertising agencies, TV stations, production companies and publishers worldwide. Judged by a diverse selection of industry leaders, including Vimeo, NBC Digital, and Ariana Huffington's Thrive Global, Mytonomy joins a prestigious list of previous winners including industry leaders such as CBS, ESPN, HBO, Microsoft, and UnitedHealthcare.
Mytonomy's Telly Award victories covered 13 categories with distinct patient education videos such as a Gold Telly for their "What Is Pneumonia" video, a Silver for "Understanding Newer Diabetes Medications," and a Silver for craft animation, "Justin's First Day Back To Work, Post Covid".
The Digital Health Awards recognizes high-quality digital health resources for consumers and health professionals. Using a rating scale of 1 to 100 points, a panel of health professionals review entries based on content, format, success in reaching the targeted health audience, and overall quality. Recent winners include AARP, Aetna, Bayer, GlaxoSmithKline, Johns Hopkins Medicine, and Walgreens.
Among Mytonomy's achievements in the Digital Health Awards is a Gold Award for helping healthcare staff and patients understand the importance of the vaccine and overcoming hesitancy produced with health systems across the country. Twelve additional awards in patient education spanning multiple condition areas such as behavioral health and self care used in virtual care solutions, pulmonary medicine, cardiology, orthopedics, and wellness content used by providers in top hospitals across the country.
"Despite the tremendous challenges we have all faced in this ever-changing world, we are inspired by the creativity and perseverance by Mytonomy's Studio in coming up with novel ways to address vaccine hesitancy, COVID safety, and providing high-quality, trusted patient education to help millions of consumers and patients make changes in their health habits," said Anjali Kataria, CEO and Co-Founder, Mytonomy. "We are proud that so many of Mytonomy's microlearning patient education videos are joining these two prestigious lists. We are especially grateful to all the subject matter experts, clinical peer reviewers, and the Mytonomy Studio team for their tenacity and flexibility during the pandemic."
Engaging patients is a critical part of the care process. Providers work incredibly hard to inform patients, and patients think they remember most of what they were told in their clinic visit. However, data from a study in the Journal of Royal Society of Medicine shows the opposite is true: most patients forget as much as 80 percent of what their doctor tells them as soon as they leave the clinic. This can lead to poor outcomes and provider burnout. On-demand, video-based learning moves the needle, as high quality storytelling and video instruction is retained at higher rates than text alone.
"Over the last year, we've seen patients become more involved in learning how to care for their healthcare needs by watching and rewatching their healthcare instructions on Mytonomy. Excellence in producing high-quality, engaging, and entertaining video content, is foundational to achieving deeper patient engagement. These Telly and Digital Health awards help distinguish our studio's dedication and commitment to excellence in healthcare content," said Kataria.
Mytonomy's Studio was able to grow its peer-reviewed library of high-quality patient education content to close to 2,000 videos, spanning all major conditions, and embarked on new types of content over the last year. These 26 awards bring Mytonomy's total Telly and Digital Health Awards to 50+ awards received for excellence in content since the Studio opened in late 2018. The company also recently announced a $25M Series B funding round led by Level Equity for future growth.
The complete list of Mytonomy's 2021 Telly Award and Digital Health Awards are as follows.
2021 Telly Awards
Gold Telly Award - Corporate Image
Mytonomy - Your Partner in Digital Health
Gold Telly Award - Education
What is Pneumonia?
Silver Telly Award - Health & Wellness
Stress Management- Belly Breathing
Silver Telly Award - Health & Wellness
Vegetarian Minestrone Soup
Silver Telly Award - Health & Wellness
First Aid for Wounds from Trauma
Silver Telly Award - Corporate Image
Carilion Clinic - Nancy Howell Agee, CEO
Silver Telly Award - Corporate Image
Meet Mytonomy's Animation Studio
Silver Telly Award - Education
Newer Diabetes Medicines (Mass General Brigham )
Bronze Telly Award - Corporate Image
Mytonomy - A New Digital Front Door for Healthcare
Bronze Telly Award - Corporate Image
My New Beginnings (City Hospital at White Rock, Pipeline Health)
Bronze Telly Award - Corporate Image
Mytonomy - About Our Team
Bronze Telly Award - Use of Animation
Kyle Opens Up About His Depression
Bronze Telly Award - Use of Animation
Justin's First Day Back at Work
2021 Spring Digital Health Awards
Gold Digital Health Award
The Week Hope Arrived - COVID Vaccine PSA
Silver Digital Health Award
Kyle Opens Up About His Depression
Silver Digital Health Award
Chicago Center for Orthopedics (Weiss Memorial Hospital, Pipeline Health)
Bronze Digital Health Award
How Social Distancing Happens At Work
Bronze Digital Health Award
Ear Infections - Diagnosis and Treatment
Bronze Digital Health Award
Sautéed Chicken Breast
Bronze Digital Health Award
Vegetarian Minestrone Soup
Bronze Digital Health Award
How Does Melatonin Work to Help Me Sleep?
Merit Digital Health Award
Justin's First Day Back at Work
Merit Digital Health Award
What is Pneumonia?
Merit Digital Health Award
First Aid for Wounds from Trauma
Merit Digital Health Award
What is Asthma?
Merit Digital Health Award
Mytonomy - Your Partner in Digital Health
ABOUT MYTONOMY
Mytonomy, Inc., (Bethesda, MD) is on a mission to engage patients more deeply in their care, so they can lead a healthier, happier life. The Mytonomy® Cloud for Healthcare provides a powerful and easy-to-use video-based patient engagement and communication platform. We help save time, money, and improve outcomes. Mytonomy empowers providers to deliver consumer-like patient education/training resulting in high patient satisfaction and viewership. We do this by streaming the largest collection of award-winning, microlearning video content, combined with state-of-the-art patient nudging and data collection, Mytonomy adapts to each patient, personalizing the experience across the entire journey. Patients feel better, are less anxious and learn to care for their own health in novel ways. Mytonomy is a rapidly growing venture and PE backed firm supporting health systems, payors and pharma/med device companies across the country. Mytonomy was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in the US in 2020. For more information about Mytonomy, visit http://www.mytonomy.com or email info@mytonomy.com.
