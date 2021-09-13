Dr. Steven Hatfill

Dr. Steven Hatfill

 By PCEN MEDIA INC

OCALA, Fla., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Steven Hatfill, a specialist physician and virologist with separate master's degrees in microbial genetics, radiation biochemistry, and experimental pathology will address the ITALIAN SENATE as a featured speaker on August 13, 2021, at 12:15pm, in Rome Italy.

As an invited guest of the INTERNATIONAL COVID SUMMIT, Dr. Hatfill will present based on his most recent peer reviewed paper originally published by PCEN MEDIA INC on April 28, 2021.

Dr. Hatfill message is shockingly blunt:

"You cannot vaccinate your way out of a pandemic…we must refocus our efforts on established and effective early treatment options if we have any chance of ending the COVID-19 pandemic"

WATCH THIS HISTORIC LIVE EVENT FREE!

MOBILE: Download the MYTVTOGO app for IOS or ANDROID: mytvtogo.net/app/

WEB: MYTVTOGO.net                       PCENMEDIA.com                internationalcovidsummitlive.com

ROKU: Add these FREE channels to your lineup:

MYTVTOGO              CLEARVIEW BROADCAST                NEW BEGINNINGS

For more information and free registration, please visit internationalcovidsummitlive.com and internationalcovidsummit.com.

Dr. Hatfill's papers may be viewed and downloaded NOW FREE via the web: drstevenhatfill.com;  where you may also purchase his prophetic book "Three Seconds Until Midnight"

Contact:  Mr. Donald J. Slaughter, Sr. 

318743@email4pr.com

352 509 6724

www.pcenmedia.com  

PCEN Media Inc. owns and operates MYTVTOGO consisting of over 100 broadcast networks viewed in 140+ countries. For more information, please visit pcenmedia.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mytvtogo-dr-steven-hatfill-to-speak-to-italian-senate-301375392.html

SOURCE PCEN MEDIA INC

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.