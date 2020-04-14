CARLSBAD, Calif., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The n-Lorem Foundation announced today it has received a pledge of $500,000 from Paul and Andrea Compton in support of the n-Lorem Foundation's efforts to provide advanced, experimental RNA-targeted medicines free of charge for life to patients living with ultra-rare diseases. Mr. Compton is the president of Barclays Bank. He and his wife, Andrea, are co-founders of CureDRPLA - a not-for-profit foundation devoted to finding a cure for dentatorubral-pallidoluysian atrophy, commonly known as DRPLA, a rare neurodegenerative disorder.
"As parents of a child who suffers from a rare neurological disease, we believe deeply in the mission of n-lorem and are very pleased to be able to make this contribution in support of its continued success," said Mr. and Mrs. Compton.
"I am very grateful to the Compton's for their generous donation in support of the n-Lorem Foundation and our efforts to help patients with extremely rare genetic diseases. These patients present significant challenges that are often difficult for traditional treatment approaches to address. In contrast, the antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) platform created by Ionis provides an opportunity to efficiently create genetic medicines designed to correct specific genetic defects," said Dr. Stanley T. Crooke, chairman and CEO of the n-Lorem Foundation. "The founding donors of n-Lorem, the Crookes, Ionis and Biogen, welcome new donors, such as Mark Lampert, Paul and Andrea Compton, and Korea Institute of Toxicology, to the n-Lorem family. Every contribution means that n-Lorem can do more for needy patients and their families."
About n-Lorem
The n-Lorem Foundation is a non-profit organization established to apply the efficiency, versatility and specificity of antisense technology to charitably provide experimental antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat patients with ultra-rare diseases (1 to 10 patients) that are the result of a single genetic defect unique to only one or very few individuals. ASOs are short strands of modified DNA that can specifically target the transcripts of a defective gene to correct the abnormality. The advantage of experimental ASO medicines is that they can be developed rapidly, inexpensively and are highly specific. n-Lorem was founded by Stanley T. Crooke, M.D., Ph.D., former chairman and CEO and current executive chairman of the board of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, who founded Ionis Pharmaceuticals in 1989 and, through his vision and leadership, established the company as the leader in RNA-targeted therapeutics.
To learn more about the n-Lorem Foundation, visit nlorem.org. If you are interested in supporting the efforts of the n-Lorem Foundation, please contact Tracy Johnson at 760-552-7113 or Tracy.Johnson@nlorem.org.