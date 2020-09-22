ATLANTA, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Chronic Disease Directors (NACDD) is proud to announce the winners of this year's prestigious Impact Awards, announced during the Association's Annual Business Meeting. These awards recognize outstanding work in chronic disease prevention and health promotion. Awardees are nominated and selected by their peers using a rubric that emphasizes impact in reducing the burden of chronic disease in states and territories. The Association also announced the winners of the 2020 Employee Recognition Awards, which are nominated and selected by NACDD staff based on exceptional service to the organization.

"Our Members and our staff work tirelessly to help ensure a healthier future for all across the United States, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to disproportionately impact people with chronic conditions," said NACDD CEO John Robitscher, MPH. "We are honored to highlight and celebrate the exceptional efforts and dedication of these awardees."

About the 2020 Impact Awards:

NACDD's annual Impact Awards provide those who work in the field of chronic disease with an opportunity to be recognized for best practices in chronic disease prevention and health promotion, and other contributions that go beyond public health.

  • CHRONIC DISEASE INNOVATOR AWARD: Pamela Geis, Health Promotion Specialist, Wisconsin Department of Health Services
  • COMMUNITY IMPACT AWARD: Jodi Spicer, Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) Consultant, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services
  • RISING STAR AWARD: Katheryn McBurney, BSHM, RDH, CPHQ Oral Health Consultant, Iowa Department of Public Health
  • PROVENTION NATIONAL PREVENTION PARTNER AWARD: Genevieve Jean-Bart Fadayomi, MBA, Associate Director of U.S. Corporate Sustainability & Social Impact at Novo Nordisk

About the 2020 Employee Recognition Awards:

For its second year in a row, the NACDD Employee Recognition Committee issued awards to staff members from varying levels of seniority and tenure.

  • CEO AWARDTamika Smith, MBA, MS, Senior Director of Project Management (PMO) and Member Services
  • MAKING A DIFFERENCE AWARD: Ann Marie Shields, MSW, Program Evaluator
  • LEADERSHIP IMPACT AWARDStacey Evans, Communications Specialist
  • SPOTLIGHT AWARD: Shelby Roberts, MPH, Portfolio Manager for the Cancer and Cardiovascular Disease Programs

For more information, about the National Association of Chronic Disease Directors, visit chronicdisease.org.

CONTACT: Paige Rohe, prohe@chronicdisease.org, 404-924-8295

