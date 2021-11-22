WASHINGTON, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Association of Chain Drug Stores (NACDS) has a message that can make your COVID-19 pharmacy vaccination experience simple and smooth: check pharmacy policies – especially about appointments.
NACDS President and CEO Steven C. Anderson says:
"Pharmacy teams have helped to lead Americans through the pandemic. This is an important moment in the recovery with demands on pharmacies at an all-time high. In addition to giving some adults and teens their initial doses of COVID vaccines, pharmacy teams are giving COVID boosters and expanding to pediatric COVID vaccinations. They are giving flu vaccinations and other shots, too. And while vaccination clinics were everywhere earlier this year, the focus now is on pharmacies as the sustainable vaccination solution.
"The message of NACDS is this:
- it's wise to get your COVID vaccination;
- especially in busier areas, it may be best to get an appointment for a COVID vaccination if your pharmacy offers appointments – many locations may require appointments;
- and it's always right to treat your pharmacist and pharmacy team members with courtesy and respect – they are working hard for the health, wellness and return-to-normal for all of us.
"Check your pharmacy's website for information about how to book your appointment, or to learn if walk-ins are possible. Using the pharmacy's website can help everyone get their vaccinations efficiently, and those without easy internet access can also call their pharmacy for appointment information."
"Pharmacies and pharmacy teams are honored to serve as the face of neighborhood healthcare and have helped to lead the way throughout COVID-19. They have stayed open. They have ramped up COVID testing. They have gotten COVID and flu shots to arms efficiently, conveniently and equitably. They have provided access to other health and wellness solutions. And soon they will be a key access point for medications that treat COVID."
NACDS represents regional and national pharmacies – from those with four stores to those operating nationally with approximately 10,000 locations. NACDS members operate pharmacies in the traditional drug store, grocery, and mass retail formats.
