CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nalu Medical, Inc. announced today that Nalu and Nevro Corporation have reached a settlement in the patent infringement lawsuit brought by Nevro in February 2020.
"We are very pleased that we are able to put this litigation behind us, while maintaining our current menu of therapy options," said Earl Fender, CEO.
Nalu is a California-based company with miniaturized, commercially available neurostimulation implants for chronic intractable pain management. Nalu's miniature implantable pulse generator (IPG) is 27 times smaller than the largest commercially available IPGs. Accordingly, Nalu describes it as a mIPG™. Despite its small size, Nalu's mIPG delivers treatment outputs similar to larger IPGs, but with additional capabilities around advanced waveforms, programming modes, upgradability and an expected service life of 18 years.
About Nalu Medical
Nalu is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative and minimally invasive solutions for patients with chronic neuropathic pain. The Nalu neurostimulation system delivers gentle electrical pulses to the nervous system to modulate pain signals to the brain. The Nalu neurostimulation system was designed to address major unmet needs in the treatment of chronic neuropathic pain and provide a differentiated value proposition for patients and physicians.
About the Nalu Neurostimulation System
The proprietary Nalu neurostimulation system consists of a fully-featured, battery-free, miniaturized IPG (implantable pulse generator) that is powered by an externally worn Therapy Disc and controlled through a smartphone-based remote control app. The proprietary nPower™ microchip provides a broad menu of programmable therapy options. The Nalu neurostimulation system is currently FDA-cleared for Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) and Peripheral Nerve Stimulation (PNS) indications. To learn more, visit http://nalumed.com.
Indications for Use
Spinal Cord Stimulation – The Nalu Neurostimulation System for SCS is indicated as the sole mitigating agent, or as an adjunct to other modes of therapy used in a multidisciplinary approach for chronic, intractable pain of the trunk and/or limbs, including unilateral or bilateral pain. The trial devices are solely used for trial stimulation (no longer than 30 days) to determine efficacy before recommendation for a permanent (long term) device.
Peripheral Nerve Stimulation – The Nalu Neurostimulation System for PNS is indicated for pain management in adults who have severe intractable chronic pain of peripheral nerve origin, as the sole mitigating agent, or as an adjunct to other modes of therapy used in a multidisciplinary approach. The Nalu Neurostimulation System for PNS is not intended to treat pain in the craniofacial region. The trial devices are solely used for trial stimulation (no longer than 30 days) to determine efficacy before recommendation for a permanent (long term) device.
