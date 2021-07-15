CARLSBAD, Calif., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nalu Medical, Inc. ("Nalu"), a California-based company that has successfully miniaturized neurostimulation implants for chronic intractable pain management indications, announced that the scientific presentation schedule during the 2021 North American Neuromodulation Society (NANS) Mid-Year Meeting in Orlando, Florida will include three abstract submissions all selected for oral presentations.
Oral presentations include:
Novel SCS Waveform Produces Significant Improvements and High Responders (AUS nPower™ study)
- Session: Spinal Cord Stimulation Waveform and Energy Profile
- Presenter: Peter Staats, MD, MBA
- When: Friday, July 16, 7:30 am – 7:40 am (EDT)
Comfort and Compliance with an External Wearable Component of a Novel, Battery-Free, Micro-Implantable Spinal Cord Stimulator (AUS nPower™ study)
- Session: Novel Applications of Neuromodulation
- Presenter: Peter Staats, MD, MBA
- When: Saturday, July 17, 6:50 am – 7:00am
Long-term Results of a Prospective, Multi-Center Trial with a Novel, Battery-Free, Micro-implantable Neurostimulator for SCS (AUS nPower™ study)
- Session: Other Applications of Neuromodulation
- Presenter: Robert Levy, MD, PhD1
- When: Saturday, July 17, 7:30 am – 7:40 am
"We are excited the 12-month results from our nPower Australia study will be presented at the 2021 NANS Mid-Year Meeting," Commented Earl Fender, CEO of Nalu Medical. "We look forward to Drs. Levy and Staats providing insight into the Nalu System's longer-term data on pain relief, high responder rates and the comfort of the wearable Therapy Disc."
About Nalu Medical
We are a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative and minimally invasive solutions for patients with chronic neuropathic pain. Our Nalu Neurostimulation System, or Nalu System, delivers gentle electrical pulses to the nervous system to modulate pain signals to the brain. We designed our Nalu System to address major unmet needs in the treatment of chronic neuropathic pain and provide a differentiated value proposition for patients and physicians.
About the Nalu Neurostimulation System
Our proprietary Nalu system consists of a fully-featured, battery-free, miniaturized IPG (Implantable Pulse Generator), which is powered by an externally worn Therapy Disc and controlled through a smartphone-based remote control app. Our proprietary nPower™ microchip provides a broad menu of programmable therapy options. The Nalu Neurostimulation System is FDA-cleared for Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) and Peripheral Nerve Stimulation (PNS) Indications. To learn more, visit http://nalumed.com.
Indications for Use:
Spinal Cord Stimulation – The Nalu Neurostimulation System for SCS is indicated as the sole mitigating agent, or as an adjunct to other modes of therapy used in a multidisciplinary approach for chronic, intractable pain of the trunk and/or limbs, including unilateral or bilateral pain. The trial devices are solely used for trial stimulation (no longer than 30 days) to determine efficacy before recommendation for a permanent (long term) device.
Peripheral Nerve Stimulation – The Nalu Neurostimulation System for PNS is indicated for pain management in adults who have severe intractable chronic pain of peripheral nerve origin, as the sole mitigating agent, or as an adjunct to other modes of therapy used in a multidisciplinary approach. The Nalu Neurostimulation System for PNS is not intended to treat pain in the craniofacial region. The trial devices are solely used for trial stimulation (no longer than 30 days) to determine efficacy before recommendation for a permanent (long term) device.
Nalu, the Nalu logo and nPower are trademarks of Nalu Medical, Inc.
1. Paid consultant of Nalu Medical, Inc.
