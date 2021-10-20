CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nalu Medical, Inc. ("Nalu"), a Carlsbad, California-based company that has successfully miniaturized neurostimulation implants for the management of intractable chronic pain for both Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) and Peripheral Nerve Stimulation (PNS) indications, launches its 'Engineered to be More' branding campaign. The campaign highlights the award-winning engineering design of its Nalu micro-Implantable Pulse Generator (mIPG) and how the Nalu neurostimulation system is engineered to address major unmet needs in the management of intractable chronic pain and provide a differentiated value proposition for patients and physicians.
To kickoff this campaign, Nalu has released three products and a software upgrade to support patients across different stages of the Nalu neurostimulation experience:
- Dual 4 mIPG & 4-contact trial lead - a new IPG and lead configuration for use in Peripheral Nerve Stimulation (PNS) applications
- "Mauna Kea" software upgrade – the latest Nalu system software upgrade which expands programmable stimulation parameter ranges and introduces additional programming efficiencies
- Nalu Patient Care Portal – an online, cloud-based software platform designed to engage Nalu patients with their multidisciplinary care teams from the time they are introduced to neurostimulation through post-surgery and beyond, living their lives with a Nalu implant
"As we build upon our foundational Nalu Neurostimulation System, we remain focused on a simple premise, enabling the management of chronic intractable pain while minimizing interference with the patient's life," said Earl Fender, President and CEO of Nalu Medical, Inc. "Each Nalu product is engineered to be more livable, durable and adaptable for our patients, so we are able to meet their needs at every stage and step of their pain management journey."
The Nalu Neurostimulation System features a micro-Implantable Pulse Generator (mIPG) which is powered wirelessly by a wearable, external Nalu Therapy Disc. The external power source offers a distinct benefit over IPGs with implanted batteries, which require battery replacement surgeries over time. Additionally, the Nalu software controlling the mIPG can be non-invasively upgraded so patients can benefit from future FDA-authorized therapy options and advancements without additional surgical interventions.
The Dual 4 mIPG builds on the original Nalu mIPG technology and consists of dual connectors designed to accommodate two 4-contact stimulation leads. This new design further expands the adaptability of the Nalu Neurostimulation System for PNS patients. The Dual 4 mIPG allows physicians to address nerve targets with two individual leads, providing increased treatment flexibility with the positional stability of tined leads. To compliment the Dual 4 mIPG, two types of 4-contact PNS leads are available; a 4-contact tined lead for implants and a recently released 4-contact trial lead.
"The ability to have full, independent control of stimulation programs for multiple leads when addressing separate nerve targets is critical in many PNS applications," said Dr. Amitabh Gulati, President of World Academy of Pain Medicine (WAPMU). "For example, neuropathic pain of the shoulder varies from patient to patient and may necessitate differing therapy applications to both the suprascapular and axillary nerves. The opportunity to address this for my patients in a single, powerful stimulator like the Dual 4 mIPG is significant."
Like a smartphone operating system, the Nalu Neurostimulation System software can be upgraded allowing existing patients' full access to future software innovation and additional capabilities as they are authorized by the FDA. This latest software upgrade, known as "Mauna Kea," expands stimulation dosing parameter ranges and programming configurations for both PNS and SCS indications. The upgrade also introduces additional performance and display improvements to the clinical programmer intended for use by health care providers.
Nalu's Patient Care Portal allows for monitoring and addressing the needs of patients at each stage of their Nalu Neurostimulation experience. The cloud-based Patient Care Portal experience begins during the patient's Nalu Wear Experience & trial period as the patient completes a series of surveys to initiate a tailored post-implantation pain management treatment plan controlled and determined by the healthcare team. After the implantation procedure, pain management treatment plans are personalized further by the healthcare team based on regular engagements with the Patient through the Portal as they resume their routine daily activities post-surgery.
"Being able to track a patient's progress and recovery is critical, especially with pain management patients," said Dr. Sean Li of Premier Pain Centers in New Jersey. "The Nalu Patient Care Portal is designed to deliver valuable and usable data for my care team while also providing an effortless and engaging environment for my patients."
Media Contact
Jon Ruais, Nalu Medical, Inc., (925) 667-6329, jon@nalumed.com
SOURCE Nalu Medical, Inc.