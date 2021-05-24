CARLSBAD, Calif., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nalu Medical, Inc. ("Nalu"), a California-based company that has successfully miniaturized neurostimulation implants for chronic intractable pain management indications, announces its Nalu micro-Implantable Pulse Generator (mIPG) was named the Implant and Tissue-Replacement device Gold Winner at the 2021 Medical Design Excellence Awards (MDEA). The MDEA is a prestigious award that recognizes medical device developers for innovative design, engineering and functionality enhancements that benefit the healthcare system and patients across multiple device categories – award levels include bronze, silver and, the top award, gold. An impartial panel of jurors made up of designers, clinicians, and engineers conducted the judging of all the entries.
"We believe our technology design provides a valuable neuromodulation option among the existing spinal cord and peripheral nerve stimulation systems," said Earl Fender, President and CEO of Nalu Medical, Inc. "We greatly appreciate the MDEA for recognizing the unique and differentiating technology advancements of the Nalu System and the value it brings to patients, the healthcare system – and, society."
About Nalu Medical
We are a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative and minimally invasive solutions for patients with chronic neuropathic pain. Our Nalu neurostimulation system, or Nalu system, delivers gentle electrical pulses to the nervous system to modulate pain signals to the brain. We designed our Nalu system to address major unmet needs in the treatment of chronic neuropathic pain and provide a differentiated value proposition for patients and physicians.
About the Nalu Neurostimulation System
Our proprietary Nalu system consists of a fully-featured, battery-free, miniaturized IPG (Implantable Pulse Generator), which is powered by an externally worn Therapy Disc and controlled through a smartphone based remote control app. Our proprietary nPower microchip provides a broad menu of programmable therapy options. The Nalu Neurostimulation System is currently FDA-cleared for Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) and Peripheral Nerve Stimulation indications. To learn more, visit http://www.nalumed.com.
Indications for Use
Spinal Cord Stimulation – The Nalu Neurostimulation System for SCS is indicated as the sole mitigating agent, or as an adjunct to other modes of therapy used in a multidisciplinary approach for chronic, intractable pain of the trunk and/or limbs, including unilateral or bilateral pain. The trial devices are solely used for trial stimulation (no longer than 30 days) to determine efficacy before recommendation for a permanent (long term) device.
Peripheral Nerve Stimulation – The Nalu Neurostimulation System for PNS is indicated for pain management in adults who have severe intractable chronic pain of peripheral nerve origin, as the sole mitigating agent, or as an adjunct to other modes of therapy used in a multidisciplinary approach. The Nalu Neurostimulation System for PNS is not intended to treat pain in the craniofacial region. The trial devices are solely used for trial stimulation (no longer than 30 days) to determine efficacy before recommendation for a permanent (long term) device.
