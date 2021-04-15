GALVESTON, Texas, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2021 Healthcare Advocate Summit, presented by the National Association of Medication Access & Patient Advocacy (NAMAPA), announced today its inaugural summit is taking place on September 8-10, 2021. The three-day summit will be held at the Galveston Island Convention Center at The San Luis Resort, Galveston Island, Texas. "Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our guests and feedback from the advocate community, we postponed the event from May to September", said NAMAPA executive director Eric Hoffend.
The Healthcare Advocate Summit was created by Advocates, for Advocates and is the premier event for anyone involved in patient access, navigation, and reimbursement. The event anticipates drawing over 300 advocates and healthcare leaders attending, along with over 100 leading industry experts.
Healthcare advocates working on behalf of the patient may not be aware of all the resources available or may not be trained on how to effectively navigate the complex healthcare landscape. This lack of actionable knowledge can negate or delay treatment, and can severely impact patient care. The goal is to educate healthcare advocates on the available pathways to resources, solutions to barriers that streamline the patient journey, that all can be leveraged to dramatically improve patient care.
About the Summit
The Healthcare Advocate Summit provides networking opportunities, engaging exhibits, educational panel discussion and presentations across topics to include; how best to ensure correct authorization, procurement, and reimbursement, how to leverage manufacturer resources, work with specialty pharmacies, supplement technology solutions, navigating share of care for VA patients, the impasse of pharmacy benefits vs. medical benefits, and patient assistance best practices for optimized enrollment and renewal.
Day 1 is Education Day and will convene with Advisory Boards, Executive Meetings, Educational Workshops, and Training with Continuing Education Credits.
Day 2-3 are Conference Days with LIVE HIVE Informative Sessions, Innovation Zone Talks, and Collaborative Exhibit Hall
The Healthcare Advocate Summit was created to fulfill an unmet need within the industry, a focus on educating the people actually doing the work, and a place for those healthcare advocates to join together and amplify their voice and passion for the patient.
About the Presenting Sponsor
The National Association of Medication Access & Patient Advocacy is a growing non-profit (501c3) organization of like-minded healthcare professionals who passionately work to empower other healthcare advocates by providing a collaborative community focused on resources to navigate medication access and support. The president of NAMAPA, Elizabeth Johnson LPN, CPC, PACS stated, "We are excited to partner with the Healthcare Advocate Summit as it aligns perfectly with our goals and mission: By Advocates, For Advocates." NAMAPA leadership will be present during the Summit to engage and network with advocates and industry leaders.
The Healthcare Advocate Summit is hosted by Paige Consulting, LLC, a healthcare consulting and solutions provider with extensive experience in growing access programs across the therapeutic spectrum to include Oncology, Hematology, Rheumatology, Pulmonology, Immunology, Dermatology, and Neurology.
Media Contact
Matthew Paige, Paige Consulting, LLC, +1 2026838014, team@advocatesummit.com
SOURCE Healthcare Advocate Summit