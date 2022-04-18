The Baltimore non-profit will bring together mental health experts, advocates, and allies throughout the city to honor Tchernavia Bagheri-Rocker, Patrick Sutton, and Morgan State University
BALTIMORE, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NAMI Metropolitan Baltimore's mental health awareness event, LOUDER, will be held on Tuesday, April 19 at 5:30 p.m. at Sagamore Pendry Baltimore. The event will recognize and celebrate the individuals and companies who are committed to reducing the stigma around mental health in Baltimore through NAMI Metropolitan Baltimore's I Will Listen campaign.
At the event, NAMI will honor local leaders who elevate the conversation around mental health in the workplace and the Greater Baltimore community with the NAMI Metropolitan Baltimore LOUDER Achievement Award. This year's honorees and speakers are Tchernavia Bagheri-Rocker, Chief People and Administrative Officer at Under Armour, and Patrick Sutton, Designer and Owner of Patrick Sutton Design.
"284,000 adults in Baltimore City and County have a mental health condition–that's the equivalent of four full Baltimore Ravens stadiums," said Kerry Graves, Executive Director of NAMI Metropolitan Baltimore. "LOUDER, like many of our other initiatives, allows us to help reduce the stigma around mental health while also celebrating Baltimore companies and leaders who champion our values day in and day out."
Morgan State University will also be awarded for its demonstration of creativity and innovation in addressing the mental health needs of its students with the NAMI Metropolitan Baltimore #IWillListen Student Impact Award. During the 2021 #IWillListen Campaign, Morgan State University reached 1,200 students through 14 events including game nights, "Unplugged" open mic nights, yoga, and other wellness events to help start the conversation around mental health.
The money raised from LOUDER will support the work of NAMI Metropolitan Baltimore and its mission to improve the lives of local individuals living with mental health conditions, their families, and their communities through education, support, and advocacy. Donations will allow the organization to expand and provide critical support groups, classes, and mental health programming free of charge to the Baltimore community.
In 2021, NAMI Metropolitan Baltimore provided nearly 9,000 touch points of service in the Baltimore City and County for individuals living with mental health conditions, their families, and communities through education, support, and advocacy. During that same year, 39.1% of adults in Maryland reported symptoms of anxiety or depression and 31.3% were unable to get needed counseling or therapy.
"There is undoubtedly a need for organizations like NAMI in the Baltimore area, especially given the events of the last several years," said Patrick Sutton. "Offering empathy and support at every level is critical, and I'm looking forward to sharing my passion for NAMI's mission and my personal mental health story with Baltimore's leaders at LOUDER."
NAMI Metropolitan Baltimore is proud to have Sheppard Pratt as LOUDER's Premier Sponsor, with other sponsors including Under Armour, Atlas Restaurant Group, Baltimore Magazine, BHS, Bloomtopia, Brown Advisory, Patrick Sutton, and Whiting-Turner Contracting. For more information about NAMI Metropolitan Baltimore, the LOUDER event, or to purchase tickets, please visit our website.
About NAMI Metropolitan Baltimore
The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization. NAMI is dedicated to improving the lives of individuals living with mental health conditions, their families, and communities through education, support, and advocacy. NAMI Metropolitan Baltimore is a NAMI affiliate serving Baltimore City and Baltimore County. Our staff, board, and dedicated volunteers work together to raise awareness and provide essential support programs. For 35 years, we have established ourselves as the local voice on mental illness. NAMI Metropolitan Baltimore piloted many of NAMI's Signature education programs here in Baltimore. Today, we continue to develop innovative resources and community education tools that improve the lives of people affected by mental illness and their families. We have grown to serve more than 9,400 individuals and family members annually. For more information on NAMI Metropolitan Baltimore, visit http://www.namibaltimore.org.
