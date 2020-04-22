ARLINGTON, Va., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization, released the Spanish-language edition of the NAMI COVID-19 Information and Resources Guide, NAMI COVID-19 Información y Recursos. This guide addresses frequently asked questions and lists resources available in Spanish.
NAMI understands the need for culturally relevant COVID-19-related information and resources for Hispanic and Latinx communities to help support themselves and their loved ones. We recognize that vulnerable communities and those experiencing mental health conditions face additional challenges associated with COVID-19, such as social isolation and difficulty accessing treatment. The guide features a variety of topics related to mental health and COVID-19, including managing anxiety, finding online communities, getting affordable services, and more.
"It is more important than ever that everyone can access vital information to help keep themselves and their loved ones safe and healthy. This is why we created the NAMI COVID-19 Información y Recursos guide," said NAMI CEO Daniel H. Gillison, Jr. "We hope by providing this resource in Spanish, we will help reduce barriers and increase access to needed services in order to advance NAMI's mission of helping all people affected by mental illness build better lives."
NAMI is proud to partner with Hispanics in Philanthropy to help members of the diverse Latinx communities in the U.S.
"The compilation of Spanish-language resources in the guide will help staff in the extensive network of organizations we fund have an easy to use resource to better inform members of the community," said Ana Marie Argilagos, CEO and President of Hispanics in Philanthropy.
To access the guide, please visit nami.org/covid-19-guia. For English-language updates on mental illness and COVID-19, visit NAMI's regularly updated COVID-19 webpage.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness is the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families affected by mental illness. Join the conversation: nami.org | facebook.com/nami | instagram.com/namicommunicate | twitter.com/namicommunicate
Hispanics in Philanthropy strengthens Latino leadership, influence and equity by leveraging philanthropic resources, and doing so with an unwavering vision on social justice and shared prosperity across the Americas. Visit: hiponline.org.