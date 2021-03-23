NEW YORK, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nano Vista, the fastest growing children's eyewear collection on the market, has eyewear specifically designed to meet kids' unique needs. With a diverse collection featuring more than 300 unique styles, Nano Vista offers a full spectrum of eyewear for kids to fully express themselves. The selection is constantly evolving as technology and style advance, and kids' needs change.
One of the features included on Nano Vista's eyewear is a 2-in-1 modular strap system that allows the temples to be removed so a full headband strap can be applied; perfect for wearing under helmets, and during sports and rough play.
All regular Nano Vista products are made from Siliflex™, a patented material that is stronger, lighter, and more flexible than acetate, and more comfortable for children. The patented 52™ hinge allows for 180-degree rotation without breakage, all while keeping the frame securely and comfortably on the child's face. Some of Nano Vista's models even offer a polarized blue block lens solar clip for diverse lifestyle needs of children.
All of Nano Vista's eyewear options come with a 3-year, unconditional warranty — all items can be replaced with no questions asked. Explore the full Nano Vista line today at nano-vista.com, and check out this video on YouTube to see more about what's made Nano Vista's eyewear so popular with kids and parents alike.
"Since we launched the collection six years ago, it has become a leader in the field of pediatric eyewear and, quite frankly, the best option for children's eyewear needs," said Paul Storace, president of Alternative & Plan B Eyewear, which includes the Nano Vista collection. "With Nano Vista, we can meet every child's needs, offering an indestructible, hypoallergenic, flexible frame that is made to last. We want the child to have the best eyewear option available to them and for them to wear that pair with confidence"
To help spread the word about Nano Vista, Alternative & Plan B Eyewear have partnered with Mediaplanet for its "Vision and Hearing" campaign, which was distributed in today's edition of USA TODAY in select markets. To explore the digital version of the campaign, visit http://www.futureofpersonalhealth.com/campaign/vision-and-hearing/.
ABOUT ALTERNATIVE & PLAN B EYEWEAR
President Paul Storace launched Alternative & Plan B Eyewear in 2008, and continues to be the leader in optical design with a particular focus on new technologies, advanced color techniques, and setting fashionable trends in eyewear. Today, the company has 13 independent collections (including Nano Vista) and distributes two global brands to eyecare professionals across Canada and the United States. To learn more, visit alternativeeyes.com.
ABOUT MEDIAPLANET
Mediaplanet specializes in the creation of content marketing campaigns covering a variety of industries. We tell meaningful stories that educate our audience and position our clients as solution providers. Our unique ability to pair the right leaders with the right readers, through the right platforms, has made Mediaplanet a global content marketing powerhouse. Our award-winning stories have won the hearts of countless readers while serving as a valuable platform for brands and their missions. Just call us storytellers with a purpose. Please visit mediaplanet.com for more on who we are and what we do.
