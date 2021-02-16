PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nanocan Therapeutics Corporation, an early-stage biotechnology company, today announced an exclusive global licensing agreement with Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston, MA), a teaching hospital of Harvard University's Medical School, to develop and commercialize Immunogenic Smart Radiotherapy Biomaterials (iSRBs) for the treatment of pancreatic, lung, and cervical cancer. This technology has the potential to enhance radiotherapy mechanisms via delivery of immunoadjuvants that improve both local and metastatic tumor kill. iSRBs could also potentially reduce treatment time and cost for cancer patients, improve convenience, and significantly improve global patient access to cancer treatment.
iSRBs can provide both CT and MRI imaging contrast crucial for image-guided radiotherapy and can also provide sustained delivery of immunoadjuvant payloads. In conjunction with an immunoadjuvant, a boost in abscopal effect causing regression in both treated and untreated tumors has been observed in animal models, with minimal normal tissue toxicity.
"Pancreatic cancer, our lead indication, remains a challenging diagnosis with high mortality," said Eric Broyles, Founder and CEO of Nanocan Therapeutic Corporation. "With our expertise in nanotechnology delivery, and grant investments from the NIH, NCI, and DoD, Nanocan is well positioned to further develop iSRBs in pursuit of providing a new standard of care for pancreatic, lung, and cervical cancers. We also see potential application in breast, liver, and prostate cancers, as well as glioblastoma."
We're encouraged by the research undertaken by scientists at Brigham and Women's Hospital and excited about this global licensing agreement," said Jack Markell, two-term Governor of Delaware and Nanocan Advisory Board member. "We are deeply committed to improving the lives of cancer patients around the world and will place a special emphasis on bringing these life-saving technologies to underserved and developing countries."
About Nanocan Therapeutics Corporation
Nanocan Therapeutics Corporation is an early-stage biotechnology company developing cutting-edge, nanotechnology-based innovations to treat cancers where current interventions are insufficient. Through its partnerships with leading academic research institutions, Nanocan aspires to create a new standard of care to help improve the lives of cancer patients. The company is also committed to making its disruptive innovations available to cancer patients in low and middle-income countries, starting in Africa.
