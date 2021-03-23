NEW YORK, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nanodropper, Inc., a medical device company offering a first-of-its-kind eyedrop bottle adaptor that reduces eyedrop size, announces that it has partnered with Mediaplanet for its "Vision and Hearing" campaign, which was published in today's edition of USA TODAY and online.
Nanodropper is a startup company that began at the University of Washington and is now based in Seattle, Wash., and Rochester, Minn. The company launched its flagship product, the Nanodropper adaptor, in July 2020, and has filled hundreds of orders for patients and eyecare clinics across the United States. The company's co-founders, CEO Allisa Song, Chief Commercialization Officer Mackenzie Andrews, Chief Scientific Officer Jennifer Steger, Ph.D., and Chief Operating Officer Elias Baker were all named to the 2021 Forbes 30 Under 30 List in Healthcare for their award-winning invention.
"The 'Vision and Hearing' campaign is the perfect place to share our story with such a vibrant audience," said Nanodropper CEO Allisa Song. "Our company is committed to providing value-based solutions to patients and increasing access to proper eye health. The Nanodropper adaptor is already helping hundreds of patients around the country, and our partner eyecare clinics are realizing the benefits of using the device for in-clinic exams."
The Nanodropper adaptor is an FDA-listed, Class I medical device. It reduces the size of a typical eyedrop by more than 60 percent, stretching the life of an eyedrop bottle by several months. The adaptor easily screws on over the tip of most eyedrop bottles. Patients with diseases like glaucoma can experience hundreds of dollars in savings per year simply by using the Nanodropper with their medications.
To learn more, visit nanodropper.com/vision, and read Nanodropper's article featured in the "Vision and Hearing" campaign at futureofpersonalhealth.com/vision-and-hearing/solving-the-eyedrop-problem. "Vision and Hearing" was distributed in copies of USA TODAY in select markets, and online at futureofpersonalhealth.com/campaign/vision-and-hearing.
About Nanodropper, Inc.
Nanodropper offers value-based solutions to close health equity gaps while promoting patient education and advocacy. Named after the company's flagship product, Nanodropper has developed a patient-centered adaptor for eyedrop bottles to reduce the volume of currently oversized eyedrops by more than 60 percent. This will help reduce cost, decrease waste, and minimize potential side effects of vision-saving treatments. Nanodropper's products and educational content will help patients navigate issues like vision insurance, eye doctor appointments, and deploying their resources in an efficient way. These initiatives align with Nanodropper's mission of helping patients take back control of their eye health. Visit http://www.nanodropper.com to learn more.
Press Contact
Robbie Spencer
Media Contact
Donna Nuriel, Mediaplanet, 3053007088, donna.nuriel@mediaplanet.com
SOURCE Mediaplanet