First Ever Pedicle Screw System with Nanotechnology Designation
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nanovis, a technology-driven company committed to discovering unmet clinical needs, developing innovative and enabling solutions, and validating new technologies for clinical and market acceptance, announces subsidiary, Nanovis Spine, achieved record sales for FY 2021, driven by their best-in-class nanotechnology portfolio of interbodies and pedicle screws. The company's revenue growth has remained strong in 2022 with Q1 performance of 37% over the same period in 2021, the largest period growth in company history.
Following on the success in the spinal implant market with over 13,000 technology products implanted in over 10,000 patients, Nanovis is exploring opportunities to partner their best-in-class nanoVIS Ti Surface Technology™ across the entire $41 billion orthopedic market to include knee, hip, extremity, and trauma.
"nanoVIS Ti Surface Technology™ is our first technology where we discovered an unmet need in the market with implant fixation, developed an innovative and science driven technology to address it, and validated it successfully both clinically and commercially in the market," said Brian More, Nanovis Chief Executive Officer.
"It is this strategy that helps bring our mission of Enable and Engage to fruition. Seeing the engagement, we have had with physicians and health care providers, that has allowed them to enable patients to engage life again, brings a strong sense of fulfillment to the Nanovis team."
nanoVIS Ti Surface Technology™ at a glance:
- IP & Clinical Validation: defensible intellectual property with a patent portfolio consisting of 33 owned or licensed patents. Possesses a controlled nano structured surface composed of nanotube arrays having an average pore size between 60-80 nanometers. These nanotube arrays have been shown to increase and accelerate calcified extracellular matrix production on human osteoblasts and human mesenchymal stem cells at 21 days, in vitro, compared to other surfaces commonly used in orthopedics.
- Regulatory Validation: demonstrated the elements to be considered nanotechnology as outlined in the FDA nanotechnology guidance document, on both commercially pure titanium and titanium alloy. Nanovis was the first company in the world to receive FDA clearance and nanotechnology designation for enhanced PEEK Titanium Hybrid Interbodies (Nano FortiCore®) and is the first and only company in the world to receive FDA clearance and nanotechnology designation for Open and Minimally Invasive Pedicle Screws (Nano FortiFix®).
- Operational Validation: validated manufacturing process that can happen in the production line. Protocols call for sterile packaging of all nanotechnology products reducing the requirements for excessive field inventory and reducing the risks from repeated sterilizations. The application is both economical and efficient. Based on our research, applying the surface and subsequent sterile packaging, the cost could be 1/2 of the cost of applying alternative technologies like hydroxyapatite ("HA") without the various clinical issues associated with HA.
- Commercial Validation: currently cleared on five implant systems in the spine market segment. Nanovis has served over 10,000 patients with over 13,000 technology implants They were recognized in 2020 by Global Health and Pharma as the best nanotechnology driven implant company, and in 2019 by Med Tech Outlook as a Top 10 Orthopedic Solution Provider.
"Nanotechnology enables growth. In an industry facing constant pricing pressures, vendor compression, and commoditization of implants, nanoVIS Ti Surface Technology™ has proven market share and price growth, hospital contract access, formulary carve outs, on label marketing campaigns, and surgeon and sales force excitement," said Jeff Shepherd, Nanovis Chief Commercial Officer.
To request more information, or discuss specific opportunities, please contact Jeff Shepherd, Nanovis Chief Commercial Officer, at jeff.shepherd@nanovistechnology.com
About Nanovis Nanovis is a technology-driven company committed to discovering unmet clinical needs, developing innovative and enabling solutions, and validating new technologies for clinical and market acceptance. Founded in 2008, Nanovis has become the market leader in nanotechnology used to improve the biological response of orthopedic implants.
Through its subsidiary Nanovis Spine, Nanovis commercialized its proprietary and best-in-class nanoVIS Ti Surface Technology™ on a family of spinal implants to include Open and Minimally Invasive Pedicle Screws (Nano FortiFix®), and PEEK Titanium Hybrid Interbodies (Nano FortiCore®), enhanced with Osteosync, a technology licensed from Sites Medical.
The nanoVIS Ti Surface Technology® platform continues to show promise in pre-clinical studies to be upgraded to an antimicrobial surface in select markets. By combining the fixation and infection fighting benefits from the same surface, the nanoVIS TI Surface Technology platform continues to show promise in pre-clinical studies to be upgraded to an antimicrobial surface in select markets.
In addition to nanoVIS Ti Surface Technology™ for fixation and infection, Nanovis has invented and is developing a next generation antimicrobial technology to fight or prevent localized infections in skin, transcutaneous devices, and orthopedic implants.
