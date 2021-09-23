NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The nasal cannula market is expected to grow by $ 290.12 mn during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the nasal cannula market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
As the business impact of the COVID-19 spreads, the nasal cannula market is expected to witness POSITIVE growth during the forecast period.
Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.
The recovery process involves various phases, including:-
- Addressing potential impacts by facilitating changes in process designs
- Identifying potential disruptions
- Assessing the impact on critical IT infrastructure and software systems
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
Key Market Participants Analysis
Allied Healthcare Products Inc.: The company offers latex-free nasal cannulas in different sizes and specifications for adults, children, and infants.
Besmed Health Business Corp.: The company offers a wide range of nasal cannulas for children and infants.
ConvaTec Group Plc: The company offers Mac-Safe CO2 monitoring nasal cannulas for adults.
Nasal Cannula Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
The nasal cannula market is segmented as below:
- Product
- High-flow Nasal Cannula
- Low-flow Nasal Cannula
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
- End-user
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)
- Others
The nasal cannula market is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases. Other factors such as the growing popularity of heated-humidified high-flow nasal cannulas are expected to trigger the nasal cannula market. The market is expected to witness a decelerating CAGR of over almost 8% during the forecast period.
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Competitive scenario
