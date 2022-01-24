TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) has become the most common cause of chronic liver disease worldwide. Globally, the incidence of liver cirrhosis caused by NAFLD increased from 178,430 cases in 1990 to 367,780 cases in 2017 — a 106 percent increase — and the incidence is expected to continue growing. Consequently, there is a coming tsunami of patients with cirrhosis secondary to NAFLD and its complications.
Treatment for patients with early NAFLD will need to focus on the underlying metabolic disease. However, for patients with cirrhosis, treatment will need to focus on reversing and/or slowing progression of fibrosis. Treatment in patients with portal hypertension may be more challenging as it is not clear at what point fibrosis is no longer reversible in this group, and will require addressing the hemodynamic changes (e.g., shunting) in portal hypertension.
Drug development sponsors face several challenges in conducting clinical trials in patients with cirrhosis secondary to NAFLD. This seminar will review the pathophysiology of cirrhosis and portal hypertension. We will discuss patient populations for drug development, the importance of the placebo response and screen failures, as well as clinical trial designs, drug development pathways and potential biomarkers that may be used in these clinical trials.
Register for this live webinar on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 11am EST (4pm GMT/UK) to gain insights on liver cirrhosis from a key opinion leader, John M. Vierling, MD, Professor of Medicine and Surgery, Chief of Hepatology, Director of Baylor Liver Health, Baylor College of Medicine. Dr. Vierling will be joined by Labcorp Drug Development's leading NASH scientists, Dr. Claudia Filozof, Dr. Joanne C. Imperial and Dr. Lara Dimick-Santos.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit NASH Populations with Cirrhosis: Drug Development Challenges and Solutions.
