NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Tennessee Center for Performance Excellence (TNCPE) announced today that Nashville General Hospital (NGH) will receive the 2021 TNCPE Achievement Award. NGH is the only hospital in the Middle Tennessee region to be recognized. An organization recognized with the Achievement Award demonstrates, through their commitment and practice of performance improvement principles outlined in the Baldrige Framework for Excellence, fact-based evaluation and improvement and exhibit high performance levels in organizational results.
"We are honored to receive this award and humbled to be publicly recognized as a health system with a track record of validated excellence based on evidenced-based principles," said Dr. Joseph Webb, chief executive officer Nashville General Hospital.
The 2021 TNCPE Achievement Award will be accepted by Nashville General Hospital on March 23, 2022, as part of the 2022 TNCPE Excellence Conference and Awards Celebration.
"TNCPE's vision is to be a trusted partner and regional resource in achieving performance excellence, and one of the many ways we do that is through the Awards Program," said TNCPE President, Tamera Fields Parsons. "Organizations being recognized this year have demonstrated a strong commitment to improvement and have chosen TNCPE and the Baldrige framework as their path to excellence. They have completed a rigorous assessment and site visit process in order to receive valuable feedback on their excellence journey, and I personally commend them! TNCPE is proud to be associated with these organizations."
A full list of winners can be found on the TNCPE website http://www.tncpe.org
About Nashville General Hospital
For more than a century, Nashville General Hospital has been serving the community as a steadfast beacon of care and compassion — making outstanding, comprehensive healthcare accessible to all. Here, all are welcomed, and all are treated equally. We serve as a lifeline for the health needs of our Nashville community. Your well-being is our primary concern — and our experienced and skilled professionals are here to nurture both health and hope. Every day, we earn the trust of our neighbors through our integrity, accountability, and accessibility. And we look forward to another hundred years of providing the care and respect our patients and their families deserve. For more visit: https://nashvillegeneral.org/
About Tennessee Center for Performance Excellence
Established in 1993 as a public-private partnership, the Tennessee Center for Performance Excellence strives to strengthen economic development and organizational health by helping companies and organizations grow more competitive in today's global marketplace through affordable, in-depth assessments. A nonprofit, TNCPE is grounded in the Baldrige Excellence Framework-a holistic framework used by organizations across multiple industries to improve their performance and achieve sustainable results. More than fifteen hundred {1500) organizations have participated in and benefited from the TNCPE award program. Six Tennessee businesses-The City of Germantown TN, Bristol Tennessee Essential Services, Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation, Pal's Sudden Service, Eastman Chemical Company, and Federal Express-have been honored with both the prestigious Baldrige National Quality Award and the TNCPE Excellence Award.
Media Contact
Amanda Cecconi, Punching Nun Group, +1 (615) 473-7536, amanda@punchingnungroup.com
SOURCE Tennessee Center for Performance Excellence