NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hi, Finch, an updated, modern, and sporty medical aesthetics practice in west Nashville, will have their official ribbon cutting on November 15, 2021 at 4PM. The ribbon cutting will feature refreshments and raffles for treatments, and a chance to chat with owners, Kayli and Chad, while learning more about Hi, Finch. This event is welcomed to the general public and encouraged for anyone who wants to know more about MedSpas. For more information check out their website or follow them on Instagram or Facebook.
Created by Kayli Krasnow, a nurse practitioner, partnered with her husband, Chad, Hi, Finch was inspired out of a love for helping others, a passion for endurance sports, and leading a healthy lifestyle. With a lack of representation for brands that focus on skin health and wellness in the endurance sports world, they fill a gap with their practice by providing education on how aesthetic treatments can be approachable and beneficial for anyone to improve their overall skin health and confidence.
A grand opening party is also set to take place on December 1, 2021 from 4-8PM.The grand opening party will feature giveaways and raffles for treatments, medical-grade skincare products, and a grand prize of a year's worth of botox. You will not want to miss this! RSVPs are required for the grand opening party and can be sent to info@hifinch.com.
Both events will be open to the public and media and all people are welcome to come support.
About Hi, Finch
Hi, Finch is a new medical aesthetics practice, in west Nashville providing cosmetic dermatology treatments with natural-looking results for all genders and ethnicities. Kayli Krasnow, a nurse practitioner, and her husband Chad realized that with all of the health and wellness brands represented at race events, there was a lack of representation for brands that focus on skin health and wellness. The duo created Hi, Finch, a medical office space with a light-hearted atmosphere, where Kayli is focused on educating her patients on how aesthetic treatments can be approachable and beneficial for anyone to improve your confidence and your overall skin health! Kayli and Chad live in west Nashville and love to support local businesses and community outreach programs. Kayli is also a board member for the Middle TN Advanced Practice Nurses Association and a member of Women for Tennessee's Future.
For more information please contact: Kayli Krasnow at info@hifinch.com or 615-240-7630. Hi, Finch is located at 1410 51st Ave N suite 108, Nashville, TN 37209.
