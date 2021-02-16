WASHINGTON, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "CDCCheck™ is the solution operators need, now. NATACS has leveraged more than two decades of proven and trusted regulatory digital record-keeping experience to bring CDCCheck™ to a market in need of swift compliance assistance during these challenging times," stated NATACS's CEO Michael Sundheim.
As of January 26, 2021, all aircraft operators are required to confirm each passenger's documentation of a negative COVID-19 test result or proof of recovery and verify each passenger's completion of an attestation. Further, aircraft operators have been directed to keep an electronic or paper record of the attestation for a period of two years.
CDCCheck™ digitizes and meets aircraft operators' documentation and record-keeping requirements, while keeping sensitive passenger information safe, private, and secure. The process is quick and easy — starting at the time a flight is booked. The system allows passengers to enter their own information, electronically sign their attestations, and upload their test results ahead of their flight. Once complete, passengers are assigned a validation number for the crewmembers to review and confirm before embarkation. All data is kept electronically, reducing the handling of paper documentation by passengers and crewmembers.
"NATACS took great care in ensuring the same safeguards and integrity of passenger data for CDCCheck™ as are available across all of their platforms," stated NATA's Timothy Obitts, President & CEO. "As health concerns are paramount, this program further reduces the already minimal touchpoints afforded by private travel—a transformative advance for the industry."
CDCCheck™ is compliant with the Order. It provides a high-level of consistency and security, throughout the collection process on every flight. As regulations are updated or amended, the system allows for fluidity to adapt to any changes.
Key CDCCheck™ Components:
- Flight registration
- Passenger reviews online CDC attestation form
- Digital signature on passenger attestation
- Electronic upload of tests and other documentation
- Touchless verification at boarding and flight release
- Secured online repository that complies with CDC requirements
- Specific Privacy Act Notice to protect passenger data
- And more.
About NATACS
NATA Compliance Services (NATACS) specializes in aviation regulatory compliance and helps operators comply with FAA, DOT and TSA regulations. As a subsidiary of the National Air Transportation Association, regarded as the "Voice of Aviation" in the United States, no other team in the business is better suited to fill the role of "Watchdog of Transportation" than NATACS.
From background checks, badging and fingerprinting to full anti-drug and alcohol management programs, you can count on getting the truth and trusting the results we produce. We are professionals who have collectively devoted six decades of aviation experience in investigation, verification and compliance programs; which is why we believe NATACS is the logical single-source for your security management needs.
For more information about NATACS, please visit https://info.natacs.aero.
