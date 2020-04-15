SAN CARLOS, Calif., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a pioneer and global leader in cell-free DNA testing, today asserted three recently issued oncology patents against ArcherDX in its ongoing patent infringement action filed in the U.S. District Court of Delaware.
The United States Patent and Trademark Office recently awarded Natera patents 10,557,172; 10,590,482; and 10,597,708, which cover methods for amplifying and sequencing nucleic acids. Natera's complaint alleges that ArcherDX infringes these patents by selling, manufacturing, and/or using various oncology products, including those in the personalized liquid biopsy space.
The three new patents expand the scope of Natera's ongoing patent infringement lawsuit against ArcherDX, originally filed on January 27, 2020. Natera has a substantial patent estate covering personalized monitoring and molecular residual disease (MRD) testing in oncology using its patented multiplex PCR technology, and is seeking both injunctive relief and monetary damages.
"Natera has pioneered personalized, tumor-informed genetic testing technology, and developed unique patent protected methods," said Gary Frischling from the law firm Milbank LLP, Natera's counsel in the matter. "Natera's impressive patent portfolio reflects the continuous investment the company has made over the years to develop and protect its innovations, and Natera is fully prepared to defend its intellectual property."
Natera now has an oncology IP estate of over 60 total assets, and an IP portfolio with over 200 assets, nearly half of which are issued or allowed.
About Natera
Natera is a global leader in cell-free DNA testing. The mission of the company is to change the management of disease worldwide with a focus on reproductive health, oncology, and organ transplantation. Natera operates an ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in San Carlos, Calif. It offers proprietary genetic testing services to obstetricians, oncologists, transplant nephrologists, academic researchers, drug developers, and genetic laboratories through its cloud-based software platform. Natera's flagship cancer assay, Signatera, was designated by the FDA as a Breakthrough Device in 2019. For more information, visit www.natera.com, or follow Natera on LinkedIn.
Forward-Looking Statements
All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and are not a representation that Natera's plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Natera's expectations as of the date of this press release, and Natera disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including with respect to developments in matters under dispute or litigation, the scope of protection we establish and maintain for, and developments or disputes concerning, our intellectual property or other proprietary rights, our efforts to develop and commercialize new product offerings, and our ability to successfully increase demand for and grow revenues for our product offerings. Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in "Risk Factors" in Natera's recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q and in other filings Natera makes with the SEC from time to time. These documents are available at www.natera.com/investors and www.sec.gov.
Contacts
Investor Relations: Mike Brophy, CFO, Natera, Inc., 650-249-9090
Paul Greenland, VP of Corporate Marketing, Natera, Inc., pr@natera.com