(PRNewsfoto/Natera, Inc.)

(PRNewsfoto/Natera, Inc.)

 By Natera, Inc.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA testing, today announced that Mike Brophy, chief financial officer, will provide an update on a recent misleading short seller report in a special investor call.

Conference Call Information:

Date:

March 10, 2022





Time:

4:00 a.m. PT (7:00 a.m. ET)





Live Dial-In:

(877) 823-0171, Domestic







(617) 500-6932, International





Password:

9967134





Webcast:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bgatjhxh

A webcast replay will be available at investor.natera.com.

About Natera

Natera™ is a global leader in cell-free DNA testing, dedicated to oncology, women's health, and organ health. We aim to make personalized genetic testing and diagnostics part of the standard of care to protect health and enable earlier, more targeted interventions that help lead to longer, healthier lives. Natera's tests are validated by more than 100 peer-reviewed publications that demonstrate high accuracy. Natera operates ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in Austin, Texas and San Carlos, California. For more information, visit www.natera.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations: Mike Brophy, CFO, Natera, Inc., 510-826-2350

Media: Kate Stabrawa, Communications, Natera, Inc., 720-318-4080 pr@natera.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/natera-to-host-special-investor-call-in-response-to-misleading-short-seller-report-301499596.html

SOURCE Natera, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.