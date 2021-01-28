NATICK, Mass., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Natick Family Dental announced that the dental practice is offering Oral Applications solutions for snoring and sleep apnea disorders. Trained in dental sleep medicine and sedation, Dr. Rachana Vora offers an alternative to CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) for patients with sleep apnea. For more information about the dental appliances the clinic offers, including custom snoring and sleep apnea appliances, please visit http://www.natickfamilydental.com/oral-appliance-therapy.
According to the latest research, nearly 50% of Americans between 40-60 years of age experience sleep disorders. Contrary to social norms that tend to make light of snoring, it can be a sign of a serious, potentially life-threatening medical condition called "sleep apnea". Not only does sleep apnea pose a significant health risk, it remains largely undiagnosed and can lead to sleepiness during the day, irregular heartbeat, high blood pressure, headaches and muscle pain, diabetes, and even stroke.
Snoring occurs when the soft tissues lining the nasal airway close in on each other, causing a partial obstruction or blockage followed by vibrations. While CPAP is the most effective treatment for severe sleep apnea, oral appliance therapy is a simpler and easier FDA-approved solution for patients who cannot tolerate it. The team of dentists at Natick Family Dental are highly trained in fitting and maintaining a wide variety of oral devices that reposition the mandible, retain the tongue below the airway, and provide positive airway space to limit apnea episodes and loss of sleep.
About Natick Family Dental
Natick Family Dental offers multi-specialty dental care, including endodontics, orthodontics, Invisalign, TMJ treatment, periodontics, and appliances for patients with sleep apnea. Located in Natick, MA, we serve Natick, Sherborn, Dover, Wayland, Needham, Ashland, Wellesley, Framingham, Holliston, and Southborough communities and accept coverage from the following insurance providers: Aetna, Aflac, Altus, Assurant, BCBS, Careington, CelticCare, Cigna, Connection, Delta Dental, DHA, Dentaquest, Dentegra, Guardian, GEHA, Humana, Maverest, Metlife, Signature Dental, United Concordia, United Healthcare, and Zelis. https://www.natickfamilydental.com/
About Rachana Vora, DMD
Dr. Rachana Vora, DMD (Boston University) is a sleep apnea specialist with over 12 years of experience practicing general dentistry. Based in Natick, MA, Dr. Vora offers patients general and family dental care, including cosmetic, emergency, TMJ, sleep apnea, and sedation dentistry.
