WASHINGTON, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the United States Conference of Mayors (USCM) sent a letter to President Donald J. Trump urging him to fully enforce the Defense Production Act, as authorized by Congress, to increase the production of medical supplies to help cities combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last night, the Executive Committee of the USCM held an emergency session to discuss their concern about the alarming shortage of medical supplies currently available to cities. A survey conducted by the Conference last week documented the magnitude of the need for vital protective equipment and supplies in 213 cities, large and small, across the country. By unanimous consent, the Executive Committee adopted the following language as official USCM policy:
"We, as America's Mayors, urge the President of the United States to fully enforce the Defense Production Act - as authorized by Congress - for the purpose of increasing the production of medical supplies to help cities combat the COVID-19 pandemic."
The letter to President Trump informs him of the Executive Committee's action and asks that he listen to America's mayors, whose cities are the frontlines of the nation's battle against COVID-19. The letter reads in part,
"Our cities and our nation need the full strength and authority of the federal government if we are going to protect our workers and save as many lives as possible. Full enforcement of the Defense Production Act must be a central component of the federal effort. It is critical to the development of a nationwide production and supply chain that can get the materials so desperately needed to our cities on a timely basis. This is why our Executive Committee adopted this policy on behalf of the full Conference and why we urge you to fully enforce the Defense Production Act immediately."
The full text of the letter can be found here.
