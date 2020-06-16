CHICAGO, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has punctuated the importance of lung health for everyone, and especially for those with pre-existing lung diseases like lung cancer. Many of those living with lung cancer have faced additional challenges during the pandemic, such as increased risk of complications from COVID-19 and changes or delays in treatment. COVID-19 has also temporarily delayed access to lung cancer screening for many people at high risk. These difficulties may be worse among diverse communities who have been hardest hit by COVID-19. The American Lung Association's LUNG FORCE initiative is uniting everyone to stand with lung cancer patients by turning our nation turquoise – the signature color of LUNG FORCE and a symbol of hope – during Turquoise Takeover from June 14-20.
"Facing lung cancer takes courage and strength, even in the best of times. During this pandemic many patients are self-isolating to protect their health, and they need encouragement from their communities now more than ever," said American Lung Association President and CEO Harold Wimmer. "During this challenging moment in our nation's history, it's important for lung cancer patients to feel optimism and support. That's why we're asking everyone to stand with all those facing lung cancer by turning turquoise in June."
Every year, the American Lung Association's LUNG FORCE celebrates Turquoise Takeover to increase education and provide hope for those living with lung cancer. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's Turquoise Takeover takes place in June (June 14-20, 2020). We encourage everyone to get involved by wearing turquoise, turning social media profiles turquoise and donating to lifesaving research at LUNGFORCE.org.
Although there has been a dramatic 28% improvement in the lung cancer survival rate over the past decade, lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer deaths, and a recent survey from the Lung Association shows a need for greater awareness of lung cancer, especially among women. In addition, lung cancer death rates are 23% greater among black men compared to white men, and survival rates are 12% worse among blacks compared to whites.
The American Lung Association's 2020 National Lung Health Barometer – a nationwide lung health survey conducted in collaboration with Cancer Treatment Centers of America, helps to find answers on how to advance lung cancer awareness and support by asking Americans what they know about lung cancer. The survey findings revealed that only 8% of respondents know that lung cancer is the number one cancer killer of women.
"The incidence rate of lung cancer among women has increased by 84% over the past 43 years while decreasing 38% among men, so it's critically important for women to know their risk and for our nation to take action," Wimmer said. "The Lung Association is here to support patients, and we're also funding promising research to reach our ultimate goal – to defeat lung cancer."
LUNG FORCE remains steadfast in the fight against lung cancer and will continue to raise the awareness and critical funding needed to defeat this deadly disease and save lives.
For media interested in scheduling an interview with a lung cancer expert, contact Stephanie Goldina at 312-801-7629 or Media@Lung.org.
About the American Lung Association
The American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through education, advocacy and research. The work of the American Lung Association is focused on four strategic imperatives: to defeat lung cancer; to champion clean air for all; to improve the quality of life for those with lung disease and their families; and to create a tobacco-free future. For more information about the American Lung Association, a holder of the coveted 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and a Gold-Level GuideStar Member, or to support the work it does, call 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) or visit: Lung.org.
About LUNG FORCE
LUNG FORCE is a national movement led by the American Lung Association to unite our nation in our efforts to defeat lung cancer, the #1 cancer killer of women and men. LUNG FORCE has three priorities: 1) Make lung cancer a cause that people care about – and act on; 2) Educate and empower patients and healthcare providers and 3) Raise critical funds for groundbreaking lung cancer research. The American Lung Association's LUNG FORCE is nationally presented by CVS Health. Find out more at LUNGFORCE.org.