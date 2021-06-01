WASHINGTON, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA) supports Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month in June. The Alzheimer's Association asks people around the world to join in raising awareness of Alzheimer's disease and other dementias by wearing purple and participating in activities to show your event and help end the Alzheimer's epidemic, including:
- Educating your friends and colleagues about Alzheimer's;
- Going purple on social media;
- Turning your office purple; or
- Hosting a "purple with a purpose" event.
"NAELA member attorneys often assist clients and their families dealing with Alzheimer's disease and dementia, trying their best to make the legal aspects of caring for a loved one with these illnesses less stressful," said NAELA President Letha Sgritta McDowell, CELA, CAP.
For more information on Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month, visit the Alzheimer's Association webpage.
Find an elder and special needs law attorney in your area using NAELA's Online Member Directory and learn more about questions and answers when looking for an attorney on the NAELA website.
About NAELA
Members of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA) are attorneys who are experienced and trained in working with the legal problems of aging Americans and individuals of all ages with disabilities. Upon joining, NAELA member attorneys agree to adhere to the NAELA Aspirational Standards. Established in 1987, NAELA is a non-profit association that assists lawyers, bar organizations, and others. The mission of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys is to educate, inspire, serve, and provide community to attorneys with practices in elder and special needs law. NAELA currently has members across the United States, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit NAELA.org, or to locate a NAELA member attorney in your area, visit NAELA.org/findlawyer.
