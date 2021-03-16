WASHINGTON, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MCI USA is pleased to announce that its client the National Association of Hispanic Nurses was honored by the National Hispanic Medical Association with the Hispanic Health Leadership Award. Adrianna Nava, PhD, MPA, MSN, RN, NAHN President, will accept the award at the Leadership Awards Ceremony on Saturday, March 20, during the 24th Annual Virtual NHMA Conference.
"MCI USA is proud that one of our client partners, the National Association of Hispanic Nurses, is being recognized for its continued leadership to help improve the health of Hispanic communities," said Erin M. Fuller, FASAE, CAE, President, Association Solutions, MCI USA. "We applaud this recognition of NAHN's impact on amplifying the collective voice of Hispanic nurses and promoting health equity for the Hispanic community."
NAHN recognizes excellence among Hispanic nurses, provides formal and informal mentoring opportunities, and serves as a center of excellence for its members. While Hispanics represent 18% of the US population, less than 7% of the nursing workforce is of Hispanic descent. NAHN's goal is to create a cadre of highly qualified Hispanic nurses by advancing educational, professional and leadership skills and opportunities. NAHN is devoted to promoting safe, quality health care delivery to Hispanic communities and individuals.
"The National Association of Hispanic Nurses is honored to receive the Hispanic Health Leadership Award, and we are grateful that Dr. Nava is accepting this prestigious award on behalf of the organization," said Martin Nava, NAHN Executive Director. "We thank the National Hispanic Medical Association for helping NAHN celebrate the culture, caring, and spirit of Hispanic nurses who are the leading voice of health in our communities."
