ATLANTA, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Basketball Athletic Trainers Association (NBATA) will show their support for National Athletic Training Month (NATM) and its theme "Essential to Health Care" with a special lapel pin that NBA athletic trainers will wear during games. The pins feature both the NBATA and athletic trainer (AT) logos. This year, the theme "Essential to Health Care" puts a spotlight on the monumental work that athletic trainers have done as front-line health care leaders during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The novel coronavirus pandemic drastically reshaped how we delivered care to our athletes, said Dr. Frederick Azar, President of the NBA Physicians Association and Team Physician for the Memphis Grizzlies. "As physicians, we rely on the assistance of the NBA's athletic trainers to navigate the various covid-19 protocols, from testing coordination to contact tracing, to ensure players and staff are safe while at work and at home. On the frontlines of this global health crisis, the NBA's athletic trainers' adaptability in a constantly changing environment and flexibility under pressure were critical to providing comprehensive medical care during this turbulent period."
"Athletic trainers have always been essential to health care, but this past year, athletic trainers have demonstrated that they truly are a vital component of the athlete's health care team," said NBATA Chairman and VP, Player Care & Performance for New Orleans Pelicans, Aaron Nelson, MS, ATC. "The NBATA pins represent the front-line work done by 90+ NBA athletic trainers who have put the health and safety of players first and foremost, especially during an unprecedented time."
The National Athletic Trainers' Association (NATA) has designated March as National Athletic Training Month, to spread awareness of the impact athletic trainers (ATs) have on work, life and sport. Athletic trainers are health care professionals that prevent, diagnose, treat and rehabilitate injuries for active people in many industries, including sports, military and clinical practice.
The NBATA is a professional organization of highly skilled certified athletic trainers who provide specialized health care and critical support services to the athletes and organizations of the National Basketball Association (NBA). Members are committed and uniquely qualified to lead the management and practice of exceptional health care, and conduct basketball-related sports medicine research to benefit the athletes of the NBA and our communities. The NBATA's members uphold the athletic training profession's highest moral and ethical standards. For more information about the NBATA, visit http://www.nbata.com.
Athletic trainers are health care professionals who specialize in the prevention, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation of injuries and sport-related illnesses. They prevent and treat chronic musculoskeletal injuries from sports, physical and occupational activity, and provide immediate care for acute injuries. Athletic trainers offer a continuum of care that is unparalleled in health care. The National Athletic Trainers' Association represents and supports 45,000 members of the athletic training profession. Visit nata.org for more information.
