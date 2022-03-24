BOSTON, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- National Braille Press (NBP) announced the second annual Braille Across America Challenge to raise awareness of the importance of braille literacy across the country. The challenge began March 17, 2022, NBP's 95th birthday, and will end on April 18, 2022, Patriot's Day, and Marathon Monday in Boston. Runners, walkers, and bicyclists from coast-to-coast are signing up for the Braille Across America Challenge from Massachusetts, New Jersey, North Carolina, Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Texas, Idaho, , and all over the country.
"Our first-ever Braille Across America Challenge last year exceeded all of our expectations as we raised $142,000 for braille literacy. We are excited about our 2022 challenge event as we continue to work together across the country to raise vital funds needed for NBP's braille literacy programs benefitting blind children and adults. Thank you to everyone who participated last year and those participating this year,' said Brian Mac Donald, President of National Braille Press.
Three participants in this year's Braille Across America Challenge share their thoughts about the event:
"The ability to read is the greatest enabler any of us has. I've seen this in my own life with print material and in what it has provided my daughter, Ali, in her reading of braille at an early age. We want to make sure that reading is extended to as many people as possible. The producing of materials for the blind carries significant costs. The challenge allows funds to be raised so that those increased costs can be defrayed," said Tom Richissin, of Reading, MA, father of Ali, his blind daughter.
"My daughter at first was planning to complete the distance of a marathon during the Challenge, then decided to triple that because it costs three times as much to produce a braille book than it does a print book. She is committing to go even further than three times 26.2 miles. She is determined to complete more than 100 miles for Braille Across America," said Terri Rupp, of Las Vegas, NV, who is participating in the Challenge with her daughter, Marley Jane Rupp, who is blind.
"As a parent of a blind child, I struggled to find a form of exercise that our son actually enjoyed. We are a very active family and making sure that our son, Will takes care of his physical health is important to us. When the National Braille Press created Braille Across America, we knew that we were up for the challenge, as we love raising money for Braille literacy. What we didn't count on was Will discovering his newfound love for exercise. As a bonus, each trip to our neighborhood track presented lots of quality time together. Although we never quit walking, jogging and biking after the challenged ended, we are excited to add a greater purpose to our daily routine and hope to contribute financially to the Braille Press through this year's challenge," said Cheri Hutcherson, mother of Will, from Houston, TX.
Participants in the 2022 Braille Across America Challenge can join individually or with a team by running, walking, or biking to support braille literacy. The Braille Across America teams will work together to complete the distance of a marathon (26.2miles) over the course of a month.
Runners include Massachusetts residents Brian Mac Donald of Danvers, Joe Quintanilla of Burlington, Tom Richissin and family of Reading; Cheri Hutcherson and her son Will from Houston, TX; Coutu Family from West Warwick, RI; Lisamaria Martinez from Union City, California; Rebekah Darnell of Michigan; Rebekah Soriano and her five-year-old son Benny from Chicago; Terri and her daughter Marley Jane Rupp from Las Vegas; and more.
Braille Across America team members will have access to a personalized fundraising page, fundraising guidance from NBP's team, and an easy mileage tracking. Along with training tips to prepare for the challenge, sample schedule for challenge completion, access to team member Facebook group, team Spotify playlist, and chance to win additional individual and team awards & prizes. To join or to donate, visit https://www.classy.org/campaign/braille-across-america-2022/c384106.
About National Braille Press
National Braille Press is a non-profit braille publisher and producer of braille products. NBP creates products and programs to support braille literacy in the blind community and to provide access to information that empower blind people to actively engage in work, family, and community. For more information visit http://www.nbp.org
