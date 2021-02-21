BOSTON, Feb. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- National Braille Press (NBP) announced today the first ever Braille Across America 2021 Virtual Running Challenge to spread the importance of braille literacy across the country. The challenge will begin on March 17, NBP's 94th birthday, and end on April 19, Patriot's Day in Massachusetts. Runners from coast-to-coast are signing up for the Braille Across America Virtual Running Challenge from Massachusetts, New Jersey, North Carolina, Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Texas, Idaho and California.
"This year, we are asking our supporters and friends, blind and sighted, throughout the United States to join us virtually by carrying our braille baton and raising money to support braille literacy," said Brian Mac Donald, President of National Braille Press."
The Braille Across America team will work together to raise vital funds needed to continue NBP's braille literacy programs for blind children and adults while each member completes the distance of a marathon (26.2miles) over the course of a month. Participants will log enough miles to virtually run, walk or bike coast-to-coast 2,620 miles. Whether you are running, walking, biking solo, or as part of a team, join the fun while supporting NBP and braille literacy.
Runners include Massachusetts residents Vanessa Jones of Needham, Kimberly Martin of Plainville, Joe Quintanilla of Burlington Chris Milmore of Jamaica Plain; Tom Richissin and family of Reading; Kenady O'Neil of Medford, NJ; Kim Flanagan of Rural Hall, NC; Yvette Ly-Kinhan of Englin AFB, FL; Gloria Moyer of Skokie, IL; Karin Geraci of Villa Hall, KY; Rhonda Hamil of Lake Pearland, TX; Hedgie and A. Fehrnstrom of Nampa and Boise, ID; Amy Kaucic of Moscow, ID; Tracy Wasden and family of Meridian, ID; and Lisamaria Martinez of Union City in the Bay Area of San Francisco, CA.
Braille Across America team members will have access to swag bag with Braille Across America team goodies, personalized fundraising page, fundraising guidance from NBP's team, easy mileage tracking with ChallengeRunner, training tips to prepare for the challenge, sample schedule for challenge completion, access to team member Facebook group, team Spotify playlist and chance to win additional individual and team awards & prizes. To join or to donate, visit https://www.classy.org/campaign/braille-across-america-2021/c320409.
About National Braille Press
National Braille Press is a non-profit braille publisher and producer of braille products. NBP creates products and programs to support braille literacy in the blind community and to provide access to information that empower blind people to actively engage in work, family, and community. For more information visit http://www.nbp.org
