PLANO, Texas, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Business Research Institute (NBRI) is pleased to once again welcome Family & Nursing Care, a resource for individuals to access rigorously-screened and best-of-the-best Caregivers to provide home care, to the NBRI Circle of Excellence for the 7th year in a row!
The NBRI Circle of Excellence Award recognizes organizations that demonstrate high scores for worker experience through rigorous, scientific, psychological research. For this study, Family & Nursing Care surveyed Caregivers affiliated with the organization. Organizations must score at or above Stretch Performance at the 75th percentile of their industry, which is no small feat.
Family & Nursing Care is compared to or benchmarked against its industry which is a subset of NBRI's Big Data of 10.5 billion survey answers. Family & Nursing Care is performing at the 83rd percentile. NBRI commends the leadership of Family & Nursing Care for their commitment to scientific, psychological research of Caregivers and continuous improvement of its Caregiver experience.
Family & Nursing Care embraces the Best Practice of continually assessing Caregiver experience, and targeting the variables that drive this experience, including culture, safety, office staff and technology. NBRI's root cause analysis, including linear regressions and random forest models of Family & Nursing Care's raw data, provide Family & Nursing Care with the keen insight and actions necessary for the continuous improvement of Caregiver thinking, behavior, and experience.
"Great business leaders manage the people, processes, and products of their organizations. They understand that the rich information NBRI obtains from their employees, caregivers, and clients, enables them to manage how people experience their organization in a highly accurate, effective, and targeted manner. Those experiences drive the financial performance of every organization, whether for the better or for the worse. Understanding thinking and managing experiences for maximum performance is what we do at NBRI," says Dr. Jan G. West, Ph.D., CEO & Psychologist at NBRI. "Family & Nursing Care's high achievement of earning this prestigious award is a direct result of Family & Nursing Care's dedication to measuring and improving their Caregiver experience."
About Family & Nursing Care
Family & Nursing Care was founded in 1968 to realize Sandy Kursban's vision: to give people the option of aging in place in their homes by having the support of experienced licensed Caregivers to assist with activities of daily life and companionship, as well as skilled nursing care through Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs) and Registered Nurses (RNs).
Today, Family & Nursing Care is one of the oldest, largest, and most well-respected resources for home care services in the suburban MD and Washington, DC region. Dedicated to providing compassionate, progressive, and reliable home care services, Family & Nursing Care continues to break barriers and set benchmarks for the home care services industry. After all, life comes full circle; family caregivers become care receivers and vice versa. We continue to seek new ways to support clients, Caregivers, families, and industry partners on this journey. We continue to round out our circle of care.
About NBRI
NBRI conducts psychological Employee, Customer, and Market Research for businesses, and uses this data to help organizations leverage these human factors to make improvements to operations and strategy. With its extensive experience across all industries, NBRI's research teams bring their clients a combination of deep industry knowledge and expert advice. NBRI's mission is to help their clients set new standards of excellence in their industries. NBRI product offerings, such as benchmarking and deep, inferential analyses like random forest with artificial intelligence and machine learning, ensure NBRI clients focus on the most impactful issues in the most effective ways.
