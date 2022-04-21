TenderHeart Health Outcomes earns a place in NBRI's Circle of Excellence
PLANO, Texas and DALLAS, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Business Research Institute (NBRI) is pleased to welcome TenderHeart Health Outcomes to the NBRI Circle of Excellence! This is the first year that TenderHeart Health Outcomes has won the prestigious award!
The NBRI Circle of Excellence Award recognizes organizations that demonstrate high levels of Customer Experience through rigorous, scientific, psychological research of their Customers. Organizations must score at or above Stretch Performance at the 75th percentile of their industry, which is no small feat.
TenderHeart Health Outcomes is compared to or benchmarked against its industry which is a subset of NBRI's Big Data of 10.5 billion survey answers. TenderHeart Health Outcomes is performing at the 90th percentile which is "Best in Class". NBRI commends the leadership of TenderHeart Health Outcomes for their commitment to scientific, psychological research of its customers and continuous improvement of its Customer experience.
TenderHeart Health Outcomes embraces the Best Practice of continually assessing Customer Satisfaction and targeting the variables that drive Customer Satisfaction, including job satisfaction, management style, culture, and fairness. NBRI's root cause analysis, including linear regressions and random forest models of TenderHeart Health Outcomes' raw data, provide TenderHeart Health Outcomes with the keen insight and actions necessary for the continuous improvement of Customer thinking, behavior, and experience.
"Great business leaders manage the people, processes, and products of their organizations. They understand that the rich information NBRI obtains from their Customers and customers enables them to manage how people experience their organization in a highly accurate, effective, and targeted manner. Those experiences drive the financial performance of every organization, whether for the better or for the worse. Understanding thinking and managing experiences for maximum performance is what we do at NBRI," says Dr. Jan G. West, Ph.D., CEO & Psychologist at NBRI. "TenderHeart Health Outcomes' high achievement of earning this prestigious award is a direct result of TenderHeart Health Outcomes' dedication to measuring and improving their customer experience."
About TenderHeart Health Outcomes
For nearly two decades, TenderHeart Health Outcomes (formerly known as Longhorn Health Solutions) has been improving the lives of those they serve with high-quality incontinence care management. Their mission is to deliver exceptional incontinence management through services and products that improve health outcomes and broaden access to care so more patients can live happier, confident, and independent lives. TenderHeart Health Outcomes is a privately owned company with a corporate office in Austin, TX, and a customer operations center in San Antonio TX, United States. TenderHeart is a division of the Medical Equipment and Supplies Merchant Wholesalers Industry with a specialty in disease and incontinence management. They take great satisfaction in serving the community and are committed to innovation, compassion, integrity, and equality by impacting the lives of all people.
About NBRI
NBRI conducts psychological Employee, Customer, and Market Research for businesses, and uses this data to help organizations leverage these human factors to make improvements to operations and strategy. With its extensive experience across all industries, NBRI's research teams bring their clients a combination of deep industry knowledge and expert advice. NBRI's mission is to help their clients set new standards of excellence in their industries. NBRI product offerings, such as benchmarking and deep, inferential analyses like random forest with artificial intelligence and machine learning ensure NBRI clients focus on the most impactful issues in the most effective ways.
