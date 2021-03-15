NEW YORK, Mar. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Cancer Center is pleased to announce it has increased its 2020-21 research grant awards by +20%, resulting in the appointment of three additional research fellows to pursue promising and innovative cancer research. Each fellow initially receives $40,000 and will be eligible for an additional grant of $42,000 if he or she has demonstrated good progress at the conclusion of the first year.
"NCC increased its grant monies from $450,000 in 2019 to $570,000 in 2020 — by 21% — awarded to young post-doctorates who don't have many other avenues of support. The innovative studies we fund are helping to advance our progress in immunotherapy and other cancer treatments," said Jerome Ritz, M.D., member of the NCC Scientific Advisory Board and Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. He added: "Serving on the Scientific Advisory Board of the National Cancer Center has given me the opportunity to contribute to and support basic cancer research."
Regina English, Executive Director of the National Cancer Center, said, "We are delighted to expand our cancer research fellows program this year, thanks to the generosity of our supporters in 2020. During this challenging global health crisis, we want to assure you that National Cancer Center is working on all fronts to continue to fulfill our mission."
Recipients of the new post-doc fellowship awards are William Maguire, M.D., Ph.D., University of Pittsburgh, who is studying melanoma; James Kaminski, Ph.D., Boston Children's Hospital, who is working on leukemia research; and David Frankhouser, Ph.D., City of Hope National Research Center, who is focused on breast cancer. Further details of their projects can be found on the NCC grants page here.
All award decisions are made by the NCC's Scientific Advisory Board. which is chaired by Darell D. Bigner, M.D., Ph.D., Duke University Medical Center. In addition to Drs. Bigner and Ritz, the Scientific Advisory Board includes John M. Kirkwood, M.D., University of Pittsburgh Cancer Institute; Janet M.D. Plate, Ph.D.; and Victoria L. Seewaldt, M.D., City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center (Duarte, California).
For nearly 70 years, the NCC has been dedicated to providing financial support to research with the promise of conquering cancer. The NCC runs six cancer research programs: Aggressive Cancer Project; Fighting Childhood Leukemia; The Breast Cancer Project; Children's Cancer Project; Prostate Cancer Project and the NCC Project. The organization also provides education on the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer.
About National Cancer Center
National Cancer Center was founded by Dr. J. Ernest Ayre in 1953 as a non-profit organization committed to research and education about cancer. Dr. Ayre was a pioneer in refining and promoting the Pap test for women, a major factor in reducing deaths from cervical cancer. He was also one of the first researchers to recognize the enormous potential of Interferon for cancer treatment. NCC currently funds research at Duke University, Yale University, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute at Harvard University, the Salk Institute, Boston Children's Hospital and other prominent universities and research institutes throughout the U.S.
Media Contact
Carolyn Sargent, Rubenstein, +1 917-838-8514, csargent@rubenstein.com
SOURCE National Cancer Center