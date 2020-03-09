PITTSBURGH, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The continued spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and a concern for public health has led the National Cannabis Risk Management Association (NCRMA) to postpone NCRMA2020, its upcoming conference in Las Vegas.
The event, which was slated to have been hosted at the Bally's hotel and resort March 22-24, 2020, will now be held later this year, likely in the fall. The dates and the venue will be announced at a later date. All current and prospective members are encouraged to register for updates by emailing info@ncrma.net.
NCRMA2020 has received significant interest from the cannabis industry and will feature presentations from experts and a live demonstration of NCRMA's disruptive risk management model. However, the risk management organization is devoted to protecting its members and the general public, said Rocco Petrilli, chairman of the NCRMA.
"Our responsibilities as a risk manager transcend our passion and desire to bring our membership together," Petrilli said. "Though we are disappointed to have to postpone our event, as our leadership continued to monitor the developments, it became abundantly clear that this was the correct course of action. Our hearts go out to families and communities that have been affected by the COVID-19. We hope our decision will help reduce the spread of this virus."
NCRMA2020 is one of many conferences and events that have been postponed or canceled as a result of COVID-19. Travel restrictions and corporate travel bans have also been imposed, making it difficult or impossible for participants to reach destinations.
"Clearly this factored heavily in our decision to postpone our event," Petrilli said. "However, having more time also presents an opportunity for additional members to become involved and attend the rescheduled event considering the strong momentum and interest we've witnessed over the last several months."
Petrilli cited the organization's new additions to the staff, increased marketing efforts, service partner additions and new collaborations with other cannabis industry businesses as the sources of his optimism. For example, the organization is launching Chronic Risk, a new podcast on the Cannabis Radio network to expand its risk management education reach. The first episodes, featuring NCRMA members and service partners, will be available this week. NCRMA is also planning expanded on site and web-based training and an aggressive membership drive designed fill the gap in promoting the value of its innovative platform and offerings as caused by this postponement.
"Significant preparation and work have gone into this, and we were only a few days away," Petrilli said. "But we honestly believe NCRMA2020 will be an even better event when we hold it later this year."