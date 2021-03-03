CHICAGO, Mar. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Center for Healthcare Leadership(NCHL), a nonprofit committed to advancing evidence-based leadership practices to drive quality care and improved outcomes, is pleased to announce the addition of four new board members. They are:
- Bob Clarke, CEO, Furst Group and NuBrick Partners. Clarke has worked closely with healthcare CEOs and boards for more than 30 years providing expertise in executive search and integrated talent management.
- Leon L. Haley, Jr., MD, MHSA, CEO, University of Florida Health Jacksonville, Vice-President for Health Affairs and Dean of the University of Florida College of Medicine–Jacksonville, and Professor of Emergency Medicine. He previously served as the Emory Executive Associate Dean for Clinical Services at Grady and Chief Medical Officer of the Emory Medical Care Foundation.
- Beverly Malone, PhD, RN, President and CEO, National League for Nursing. Malone has led NLN since 2007. Prior to that, she served as general secretary of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) of the United Kingdom.
- Jessica T. Melton, COO, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Melton has served in her role since May 2019. Prior to that she held multiple roles at Duke University Hospital including Vice President of Medical, Surgical, and Critical Care Services.
"We welcome our new board members who bring a wealth of diverse leadership backgrounds and experiences," NCHL Board Chair and Managing Partner JAS & Associates, Jill Schwieters said. "Their expertise will guide our team as we advance healthcare leadership and organizational excellence by building diverse, inclusive, and collaborative relationships across the U.S. and abroad."
NCHL is pleased to have nationally recognized leaders continuing to serve on our board, including: Jeanne Armentrout, executive vice president & chief administrative officer, Carilion Clinic; Richard O. Davis, PhD, CEO, Henry Ford Hospital & senior vice president, South Market, Henry Ford Health System; David Ertel, chief financial officer, Vizient, Inc; Carrie Harris-Muller, senior vice president, chief population health officer, OhioHealth; Christy Harris Lemak, PhD, chair, University of Alabama at Birmingham's Department of Health Services Administration; Ann Hines, executive vice president Human Resources, Healthcare North America, Sodexo; M. Michelle Hood, executive vice president & COO, American Hospital Association; Joseph Moscola, senior vice president & chief people officer, Northwell Health; Barbara Ralston, senior consultant, Strategic Development, Dignity Health International; and John Talaga, executive vice president & general manager, Healthcare, Flywire.
"I am pleased NCHL continues to thrive through the leadership of CEO LeAnn Swanson and our talented team," Schwieters added. "Despite the challenges we faced during the pandemic, the Board has remained committed to investing in the organization's future by putting plans in place to advance our mission, and to further diversify our Board and organization. The Board is confident that NCHL has a vibrant future ahead to serve our members and to impact the industry."
ABOUT THE NATIONAL CENTER FOR HEALTHCARE LEADERSHIP
The National Center for Healthcare Leadership is the leader in advancing evidence-based leadership practices, cultivating communities for peer collaboration across organizations, and collectively developing industry models and benchmarks to improve healthcare. Through its three premier membership programs -- the Leadership Excellence Networks (LENS), US Cooperative of International Patient Programs (USCIPP) and National Council on Administrative Fellowships (NCAF) -- members are supported through collaboration, education, and research. Please visit nchl.org for more information. You can also follow NCHL on Twitter and LinkedIn.
