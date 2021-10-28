CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Certification Board for Alzheimer & Aging Care (NCBAC™) provides a benchmark for core competencies and knowledge for those who provide care and education in the field of dementia. In addition to the caregiver, educator, and relocation specialist online training and certifications, the NCBAC now offers online training and electronic badges in Infection Control, Safety, and Geriatrics.
Guarding Against Disease and Infection – A Primer for Caregivers is a five-hour online course that addresses the reality of a global pandemic and the corresponding heightened awareness in preventing the spread of infectious diseases in everyday life. Preventing the spread of infection is particularly important for caregivers, regardless of whether they are caring for a family member, doing private duty, acting as an employee of a home care agency, or working in a nursing home or assisted living facility. Infection control is even more important when caring for older adults because typically this age group is more susceptible to infections.
Senior Safety - A Primer for Caregivers is a 10-hour online course that covers the issues involved in keeping seniors safe. Course modules include Aging and Its Effect on Safety, Safety in the Care Environment, Safe Infection Control, Medications, Fall Prevention and Moving Seniors Safely, Safety in Relation to Dementia Issues: Agitation, Wandering, Sundowning, and Abuse and Neglect.
Geriatrics – A Primer for Caregivers explores the concepts on aging and subsequent physical body systems changes and healthcare implications. Understanding major physical health problems common in the senior population and the care provided is crucial in this specialty care area of geriatrics. Two additional special modules are presented. One is on senior mental health and behavioral changes and the care provided by nursing assistants. The second is a special module on medication use in the senior population. This in-depth training prepares caregivers for the certification in geriatrics.
The National Certification Board for Alzheimer & Aging Care (NCBAC™) is an allied healthcare board certification organization, which confers three national credentials and maintains a Registry for Certified Alzheimer Caregiver™ (CAC™); Certified Alzheimer Educator™ (CAEd™); and Certified Relocation & Transition Specialist (CRTStm). It provides national certification programs that promote the public good by providing credentialing and registry services for those who care for people with Alzheimer's disease and related disorders as well as those who help seniors transition by downsizing, aging in place or relocating. NCBAC also grants support and educational resources in addition to acknowledgment and recognition to those who dedicate their lives to caring for others. For more information, visit http://www.NCBAC.net.
Media Contact
Jessica Robinson, NCBAC, 8502252652, jrobinson@ncbac.net
SOURCE NCBAC