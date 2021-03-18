NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Advisory for... Northwestern Warren County in northwestern New Jersey... Northwestern Berks County in eastern Pennsylvania... Northwestern Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania... Northern Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania... Southern Carbon County in northeastern Pennsylvania... Southern Monroe County in northeastern Pennsylvania... * Until 1130 AM EDT. * At 826 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen and an additional 0.5 inches or so are possible. * Some locations that may experience flooding include... Lehighton, East Stroudsburg, Palmerton, Bangor, Jim Thorpe, Slatington, Pen Argyl, Nesquehoning, Wind Gap, Walnutport, East Bangor, and Delaware Water Gap. This includes the following highways... Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 7. Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 305 and 314. Northeast Extension between mile markers 67 and 83.