WASHINGTON, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Coalition on Health Care and West Health will kick off a two-part, public briefing series titled the Burden of High Drug Prices Among Communities of Color on Thursday, March 18th from 1-2pm ET.
The first briefing will explore how high drug prices, coverage gaps, and other structural barriers drive health inequities for communities of color. During the briefing West Health will release new data on drug accessibility and affordability from its monthly survey tacker with Gallup.
The event will also feature several prominent speakers – including Representative Underwood (D-IL) and Representative Horsford (D-NV) – who will discuss how COVID-19 has underscored the substantial impact that race and income have on health outcomes. The session will also explore how various policy proposals would reduce health inequality.
To Register: https://nchc.org/events/nchc-west-health-public-hill-briefing-on-drug-pricing-2/
Speakers:
- Congresswoman Lauren Underwood (D-IL)
- Congressman Steven Horsford (D-NV)
- Jamal Watkins, Senior Vice President, Strategy and Advancement, NAACP
- Tim Lash, Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Vice President, West Health
- Dr. Amber Hewitt, Director, Health Equity, Families USA
- David Certner, Legislative Counsel and Director of Legislative Policy for Government Affairs, AARP
- John Rother, President, National Coalition on Health Care
